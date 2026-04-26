Mizzou baseball takes 1-of-3 against Arkansas

Mizzou baseball avoided a sweep with a series-finale win against No. 24 Arkansas on Saturday. It was the first home SEC win for the Tigers since May 10, 2024.

The win also ended a nine-game losing streak.

Arkansas took the first two games of the series. Here is a recap of all three games.

Thursday game: Arkansas wins 5-4

Mizzou took the first lead of the series with a three-run first inning, but Arkansas scored a run in the fifth and two in the seventh to tie. Then the Razorbacks added two in the eighth to take the lead for good. Mizzou put up a run in the ninth to try to come back, but the effort came up short.

Jase Woita sent out a leadoff home run in the first, then Kam Durnin walked and Blaize Ward hit his third home run of the past two weeks to put the Tigers up 3-0.

In the ninth, Donovan Jordan singled to score Jamal George.

Mizzou totaled eight hits, with Ward leading the way at 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Woita was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. The two first-inning home runs were the lone extra-base hits for the Tigers.

Josh McDevitt started for the Tigers, going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and four walks. He struck out 11 batters.

Trey Lawrence came on in relief and threw 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one batter and took the loss. Ian Lohse pitched the ninth, walking two batters and striking out one.

Friday’s game: Arkansas wins 6-0

Friday’s game was not as close for the Tigers.

Arkansas scored two runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the eighth.

The Tigers had just two hits. Pierre Seals and Jordan both had singles. The Tigers had a runner in scoring position in the fifth when Cameron Benson and Kaden Peer both walked, but that was the only time a Mizzou runner reached second.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou and went 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk. He struck out eight batters. Eli Skidmore came on in relief and got just one out, while allowing a run on two hits and two walks.

Isaiah Salas pitched the next 2.1 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits. He struck out one batter. Luke Fricker pitched the ninth, allowing a hit and a walk and hitting batter. He struck out one.

Saturday’s game: Mizzou wins 6-1

For the first time in nearly two years, Mizzou claimed an SEC win at Taylor Stadium. It came on the strength of strong pitching and a quick start on offense.

The Tigers scored three runs in the first, two in the second and one in the fourth. Arkansas’ lone run came in the ninth.

In the first, Woita and Durnin singled and Ward walked to load the bases. Mateo Serna was hit by a pitch to score a run, then Peer reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Durnin. Jordan added an RBI groundout to score Ward.

In the second, Eric Maisonet singled and Seals launched a home run well over the wall in left field. It was his fourth home run of the season.

In the fourth, Maisonet homered to left, his third of the year, to create a 6-0 lead.

JD Dohrmann started on the mound in his first pitching appearance in almost a month. But he lasted just an inning before being removed for a groin injury. Injuries have plagued the Tiger pitching rotation once again.

Dohrmann walked one batter, but threw a scoreless frame.

Keyler Gonzalez then fired 5.0 scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits and hitting two batters. He struck out five. It was the second time in April that Gonzalez threw a long shutout relief appearance to lead a win. He had 6.0 shutout innings of relief against Missouri State on April 7. Gonzalez was credited with the win.

Juan Villarreal pitched the next 2.2 innings, nearly finishing the game with a save, but he allowed one run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out three.

Sam Rosand came on to get the final out and did it with a strikeout.

Up next

Mizzou (21-23, 4-17 SEC) will play at SEMO at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Then the Tigers will stay on the road to face No. 5 Georgia in a weekend series. The Friday game will start at 5 p.m. Friday. Then the Saturday game will begin at 1 p.m. and the Sunday matchup will start at 11 a.m.