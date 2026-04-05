Mizzou baseball takes series at No. 24 Kentucky

The Mizzou baseball team took the opening game in a series at No. 24 Kentucky, then finished off the series with a win, to claim the Tigers’ first SEC series of the season. They have matched their SEC win total from last season in 12 games.

The Tigers also lost their midweek game in a Border War rematch.

Here is a recap of all four games from the past week.

Friday’s game: Mizzou wins 5-4

The Tigers claimed their second SEC win of the season when Donovan Jordan sent a single through the right side in the top of the ninth to score Keegan Knutson. That put Mizzou in front for good in the one-run win.

Kentucky took the initial lead with a run in the second, but Mizzou put up three in the third when Kam Durnin scored on a wild pitch, Jase Woita singled to score Kaden Peer and Blaize Ward singled to score Woita.

Durnin then singled to score Mateo Serna in the fourth to make it 4-1 Mizzou.

But Kentucky came back with two runs in the fourth, then tied the game with a run in the sixth, leading to Jordon’s go-ahead single.

The Tigers had 11 total hits, led by Durnin with three to go with an RBI and a run scored. Ward went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Knutson had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit with a double.

Josh McDevitt started on the mound for Mizzou and pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter, while striking out seven.

Dane Bjorn came on to start the sixth, but allowed a run on a walk without getting an out before Keyler Gonzalez came on and allowed one hit while getting two outs. Kadden Drew finished the sixth, hitting a batter and getting one out.

Trey Lawrence came on to start the seventh and finished the game to earn his first SEC win. He pitched 3.0 innings, allowing one hit, two walks and a hit batter, while striking out five.

Saturday’s game: Kentucky won 9-2

Kentucky jumped ahead with two runs in the first, one in the second and five in the third to create an 8-0 advantage.

Mizzou got on the board with two runs in the fifth when Serna singled to score Ward, then Tyler Macon reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Jordan.

Kentucky added a run in the eighth to create the final margin.

Mizzou had seven hits, led by a 2-for-3 performance from Serna, who had a double and an RBI, while Peer was 2-for-4 with a double. Pierre Seals also had a double as the Tigers had three extra-base hits.

Brady Kehlenbrink started for Mizzou, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits, five walks and two hit batters. Luke Sullivan came on for the next four innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits, one walk and one hit batter, while striking out two.

Isaiah Salas got the final two outs, both on strikeouts, while allowing one hit.

Sunday’s game: Mizzou wins 5-2

The Tigers responded from the loss with a three-run win in the rubber match.

Sam Rosand got the start for Mizzou in a bullpen game, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk, while striking out one.

The Tigers took the initial lead with a run in the top of the second when Ward singled to left center to score Seals. But Kentucky responded with a run in the bottom of the second and another in the third.

But the Tigers got the final word, putting up four runs in the fifth. Durnin connected on a sacrifice fly, then Peer was caught stealing on a double-steal that allowed Knutson to score. Ward singled to score Woita, then Juliomar Campos walked with the bases loaded to create the final margin.

Juan Villarreal came on in the fifth with the lead and fired three shutout innings, walking two batters, hitting another and striking out one.

Then Eli Skidmore came on in the eighth and threw two shutout innings to earn the save. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out one.

Midweek game: Mizzou loses Border War 11-8

In what was one of the most exciting atmospheres Taylor Stadium has experienced recently, Mizzou allowed Kansas to jump ahead 6-0 through the top of the fourth.

But the Tigers put together and eight-run bottom of the fourth to get the stadium bouncing.

Campos got the inning started with a two-run home run, then Peer singled to score Knutson and Macon before Ward sent a triple down the right-field line to score Durnin, Peer and Woita. The triple put Mizzou in front 7-6 and had the stadium rocking.

Then Jordon doubled to score Ward and Mizzou had an 8-6 advantage.

But Kansas scored a run in the fifth and four in the eighth to pull away, taking both Border War matchups this year.

Mizzou had nine total hits, led by two each from Durnin, Ward and Campos. The Tigers had three extra-base hits: Campos’ home run, Ward’s triple and Jordan’s double.

PJ Green got the start for Mizzou, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks, while striking out two in 2.1 innings. Jackson Sobel pitched the next 1.0 innings, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks. Rosand pitched the next 2.2, allowing one unearned run on one hit and one walk, while striking out one.

Kadden Drew came on to pitch the seventh and went 1-plus inning, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk, then Skidmore got the first two outs of the eighth, allowing one run on one hit and two walks, while striking out one.

Villarreal pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out two without allowing a baserunner.

Up next

Mizzou (19-14, 3-9 SEC) will host Missouri State at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then will host South Carolina for a weekend series from Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s game will start at 7 p.m., Friday’s game will start at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m.