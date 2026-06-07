Mizzou baseball transfer portal tracker
The college baseball transfer portal opened on June 1 and will remain open through June 30. Here is a quick runthrough of who Mizzou has already lost and gained in the portal through the first week.
You can find On3’s baseball transfer portal tracker here.
Outgoing
Impact players
- Blaize Ward, 2B
One of the biggest bright spots of the Mizzou season was Ward, a freshman infielder. He hit .296 for the second-highest batting average on the team with four home runs, 33 RBI and a .404 on-base percentage.
He will have three years of eligibility.
- Kaden Peer, CF
The Tigers’ starting center fielder hit the portal following a junior season where he hit .266 with seven doubles and two home runs. He missed some time, but was still fourth on the team in batting average.
- Chris Patterson, 3B
After a sophomore season marred by a hand injury, the Mizzou starting third baseman has hit the portal. In just 24 games, he hit .237 with two home runs and 14 RBI.
- Keyler Gonzalez, P
In his one season in Columbia, Gonzalez appeared in 11 games in 2026, pitching to a 3-1 record with a 5.02 ERA. He ended fourth on the team in innings pitched at 28.2.
- Tyler Macon, Utility
Following a redshirt sophomore season that started red hot but ended cold, Macon has entered the portal. He hie .327 with 27 RBI, but rarely played following the end of March.
- Gehrig Goldbeck, IN
After two seasons at Mizzou both hampered by injuries, the middle infielder has entered the portal for his final season. Goldbeck came in as a junior college gold glove shortstop, but played a total of four games in the field for the Tigers. He spent his first season as a DH after Tommy John surgery, then played just four games in 2026.
Backups
- Keagen Kohlhoff, P
Kohlhoff pitched in just four games this year. He did not appear after March 25. The freshman threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and nine walks.
- PJ Green, P
In his sophomore season, Green appeared in nine games and threw 13.2 innings. He allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits and 17 walks, while striking out 12.
- Kadin Muckley, P
In his redshirt junior season, Muckley pitched just once, garnering one out on March 6, while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.
- Peyton Basler, IN
After playing a regular role in 2025, Basler played in just three games in 2026. He went 1-for-2 with a double and four runs scored, largely as a pinch runner.
- Sam Parker, Utility
As a junior, Parker appeared in 11 games and started eight. He went 6-fot-29 (.207) with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI.
- Todd Feurtado III, P
Feurtado did not pitch in his true freshman season.
Incoming
- Wilfred Gonzalez, SS
Gonzalez spent his junior season as the starting shortstop at Florida Gulf Coast. In 58 games, he hit .323/.413/.406 with 11 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He had 30 RBI, but is well regarded with his glove upthe middle.
- Ty Waid, Utility
The first Mizzou transfer commitment came from Waid, who spent the season at Weatherford.
He played in 58 games and hit .368/.472/.886 with 12 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs. He brought in 88 RBI.