Mizzou baseball transfer portal tracker

The college baseball transfer portal opened on June 1 and will remain open through June 30. Here is a quick runthrough of who Mizzou has already lost and gained in the portal through the first week.

You can find On3’s baseball transfer portal tracker here.

Outgoing

Impact players

Blaize Ward, 2B

One of the biggest bright spots of the Mizzou season was Ward, a freshman infielder. He hit .296 for the second-highest batting average on the team with four home runs, 33 RBI and a .404 on-base percentage.

He will have three years of eligibility.

Kaden Peer, CF

The Tigers’ starting center fielder hit the portal following a junior season where he hit .266 with seven doubles and two home runs. He missed some time, but was still fourth on the team in batting average.

Chris Patterson, 3B

After a sophomore season marred by a hand injury, the Mizzou starting third baseman has hit the portal. In just 24 games, he hit .237 with two home runs and 14 RBI.

Keyler Gonzalez, P

In his one season in Columbia, Gonzalez appeared in 11 games in 2026, pitching to a 3-1 record with a 5.02 ERA. He ended fourth on the team in innings pitched at 28.2.

Tyler Macon, Utility

Following a redshirt sophomore season that started red hot but ended cold, Macon has entered the portal. He hie .327 with 27 RBI, but rarely played following the end of March.

Gehrig Goldbeck, IN

After two seasons at Mizzou both hampered by injuries, the middle infielder has entered the portal for his final season. Goldbeck came in as a junior college gold glove shortstop, but played a total of four games in the field for the Tigers. He spent his first season as a DH after Tommy John surgery, then played just four games in 2026.

Backups

Keagen Kohlhoff, P

Kohlhoff pitched in just four games this year. He did not appear after March 25. The freshman threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs on two hits and nine walks.

PJ Green, P

In his sophomore season, Green appeared in nine games and threw 13.2 innings. He allowed 10 earned runs on 15 hits and 17 walks, while striking out 12.

Kadin Muckley, P

In his redshirt junior season, Muckley pitched just once, garnering one out on March 6, while allowing three runs on three hits and two walks.

Peyton Basler, IN

After playing a regular role in 2025, Basler played in just three games in 2026. He went 1-for-2 with a double and four runs scored, largely as a pinch runner.

Sam Parker, Utility

As a junior, Parker appeared in 11 games and started eight. He went 6-fot-29 (.207) with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI.

Todd Feurtado III, P

Feurtado did not pitch in his true freshman season.

Incoming

Wilfred Gonzalez, SS

Gonzalez spent his junior season as the starting shortstop at Florida Gulf Coast. In 58 games, he hit .323/.413/.406 with 11 doubles, one triple and two home runs. He had 30 RBI, but is well regarded with his glove upthe middle.

Ty Waid, Utility

The first Mizzou transfer commitment came from Waid, who spent the season at Weatherford.

He played in 58 games and hit .368/.472/.886 with 12 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs. He brought in 88 RBI.