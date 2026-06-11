Mizzou basketball & football schedule updates: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren discuss Missouri coach Dennis Gates‘ comments on the revived Saint Louis rivalry and building the nonconference schedule. The guys also detail the overlaps with football, following the announcement of kickoff windows for SEC games.

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On building out the schedule

“A lot of it is playing to the selection committee,” McAreavy said. “Making sure that you can beef up the resume as much as possible, and this is the way to do that. Overall, I’m impressed by how much the non-conference schedule is improved. That’s been a major conversation each of, every year, except really Year 1 under Dennis. And there’s a lot of really good games that are going to be on the schedule this year. That’s going to be a different look for the non-con and I do like that. But it’s a little unfortunate that none of these are going to be on campus.”

“The way the tournament had been set, there were kind of some magic numbers that would generally guarantee you a spot,” McAreavy said. “And the way Dennis was looking at it and has explained it in the past, was 20 wins overall, 10 SEC wins, five Quad 1 wins. If you hit those marks, that gets you in the tournament. And that’s worked, right? He’s made the tournament three out of four years. … The tournament’s expanded, you don’t necessarily need to hit those magic numbers anymore. So now you can build out a resume that will look better for seeding specifically. Maybe 18 wins overall is enough, and still maybe 9-10 SEC wins is the goal, or more of course. But you can build out a schedule where you take a little bit more risk with a game against a team like Nebraska.”