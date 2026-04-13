Mizzou basketball scholarship chart for 2026-2027

Missouri used all but one roster spot during the 2025-2026 season. Coach Dennis Gates left one spot open, while the scholarship and roster cap thresholds moved to 15-player maximum across the NCAA this past year.

The Tigers entered the offseason with six open roster spots. Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips Jr. and Jayden Stone all exhausted eligibility, while Jevon Porter entered limbo as a possible medical redshirt applicant. T.O. Barrett, Sebastian Mack and Anthony Robinson II all entered the transfer portal.

Missouri signed three recruits for 2026, marking the eighth-ranked class this cycle. The Tigers also retained six players of their nine eligible players from this past season’s roster.

Final season of eligibility for Mizzou basketball players

Burns earned a redshirt in his freshman season, which the center missed the majority of with a foot injury. Rowe, a graduate of Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton, redshirted his freshman campaign as well, while not appearing in the 2025-26 season for Missouri. The Tigers currently have nine scholarships filled.

This story will be updated with transfer portal and offseason signings for Mizzou.