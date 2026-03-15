Mizzou basketball staying close to home for NCAA Tournament
For the third time in four years, Mizzou is going to play in the NCAA Tournament.
And the Tigers won’t have to travel far.
The Tigers (20-12) are headed east along I-70 to St. Louis for a matchup with Miami (25-8).
It makes the third time the Tigers have had their name called on Selection Sunday since Dennis Gates took over as head coach in 2022-23. Mizzou had not made three NCAA Tournaments in a four-year stretch since going to five consecutive tournaments from the 2008-09 season through the 2012-13 season.
Gates’ teams took a No. 7 seed in his first year of 2022-23 and a No. 6 seed last year.
After a lackluster non-conference schedule where Mizzou went 10-3 with a 1-3 record against power-conference opponents, many considered the season a failure already.
But Two wins opening SEC play against Florida and Kentucky brought some hope. Then after a 1-3 stretch the Tigers sat at 3-3 in SEC play. But two buzzer beaters against Oklahoma started a started a stretch where Mizzou won seven of its next 10. The run ultimately culminated in a dominant road performance against Mississippi State.
That stretch worked the Tigers back into the tournament picture and evidently locked up a spot on the right side of the bubble as Mizzou lost its final three games following the performance in Starkville.
The bracket
The Tigers will match up with a Miami team that went 13-5 in ACC play this season. The Hurricanes went 1-1 in the ACC Tournament.
If Mizzou were to win against the Hurricanes, they would face off against No. 2 Purdue or No. 15 Queens (N.C.) in the round of 32.
This story will be updated with quotes from Gates. Mizzou will hold a zoom press conference after the conclusion of the selection show.
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