Transfer portal recap: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, On3 | Rivals senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw joins Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren to recap Missouri basketball’s efforts in the transfer portal.

The guys discuss roster outlook and fits for Jaylen Carey, Kennard Davis Jr., Jamier Jones and Bryson Tiller. Shaw also provided his observations of Jason Crowe Jr., who is the presumed primary ball-handler for the Tigers next season.

“I think he fits the mold as to what (Missouri coach) Dennis Gates likes in players,” Shaw said about Jones. “Somebody who’s able to really play athletically, versatile defensively.”

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Shaw is the senior national basketball recruiting analyst at On3 | Rivals. Shaw joined On3 after serving as a national recruiting analyst with Rivals. Prior to Rivals, Shaw was a senior writer, covering feature college basketball stories and the NBA Draft for Heat Check College Basketball. He has covered the ins and outs of basketball recruiting for a decade and is one of the most trusted voices in the high school basketball scouting scene. Shaw is a voter for the college and high school Naismith Trophy and NBPA Top 100 Camp Selector.