Mizzou bounces back with 84-74 win against Auburn

After a tough loss, Mizzou faced a major challenge as it attempted to bounce back against the Auburn Tigers.

But bounce back the Black & Gold did as Mizzou won 84-74 Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

“Tonight, we were able to close a game,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “And that’s the sort of confidence you need to be able to close a game with free throws.”

The main proponents of the home Tigers’ bounce back a couple of expected options in Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone. But a couple of bench options as well in Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett.

Mitchell was his usual self. He poured in 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, brought down five rebounds and dished out five assists. That marks the third consecutive game Mitchell has had at least four assists, which was his season high last year against power-conference teams.

Stone continued his incredible return from injury, producing 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting with six rebounds. Since coming back from his November injury, Stone has averaged 16.75 points per game, with two 20 points performances, and 5.75 rebounds per game.

Pierce though, produced one of his best games of his college career. He was 6-of-8 overall and 5-of-7 from 3 for 18 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was Pierce’s career-high point total against a high-major opponent. His lone better scoring performance was 24 points against LIU last season.

“I was a little frustrated the past couple games, especially last game,” Pierce said. “I went 2-for-8, so going into this game, I wanted to take quality shots and I felt like my teammates found me when I was open.”

And Barrett played one of his best as well, producing a career-high 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was just the second time he has scored in double figures.

“I’ve just been trying to get back to myself,” Barrett said. “I feel like I’ve been letting my team down a little bit and just not focusing on the details and the little things. And just doing that, it makes you more locked into the game. So that was really my focus tonight and the game worked in my favor.”

A bad start

Mizzou was unable to deal with the Auburn defense early. After a Jacob Crews 3 got the home Tigers’ scoring started, Mizzou missed its next 10 shots to start 1-of-11 as Auburn pulled ahead 12-5 in the first 8 minutes.

But in the same way the team bounced back overall from a bad loss at Ole Miss, the Tigers bounced back from a bad start Wednesday night.

Mizzou shot 26-of-37 (70.27 percent) the rest of the night as the Tigers were able to find their way to a better shot selection, while open 3s began to fall for Pierce.

Pierce broke the Tigers’ streak of 10 consecutive misses with a transition and-1 dunk, then he hit a 3 while Barrett hit a jumper and two free throws to cut the early Auburn lead to 16-15.

“I thought, tonight, (Barrett) took advantage of the opportunity,” Gates said. “And he left no doubt that he belonged. He left no doubt that he helped his team win. He left no doubt that he was willing to do whatever it took to bounce back.”

Mizzou took the lead for the first time on another Barrett layup, then build as far as a five-point advantage at three points in the first half. First off a Mitchell free throw, then off a Mitchell dunk and finally after a Stone 3.

Another Stone 3 put Mizzou in front 38-34 going into halftime.

A hot run

The Tigers opened the second half strong, building to a nine-point lead a couple of times before extending to a double-digit advantage for the first time on a Barrett free throw with 12:48 left.

The Black & Gold built up to a 13-point lead after a Mitchell free throw, then again after a Barrett layup as the Tigers looked like they would ease to a home win.

Mucking up the defense

But the Auburn defense wouldn’t let the run last. The visitors put on the full-court press and forced Mizzou into a combination of issues.

After the home Tigers got to a 13-point lead on Barrett’s layup with 4:16 left, Mizzou committed five fouls and two turnovers, while allowing three offensive rebounds in the next 1:40.

The game had begun to spiral and Auburn cut the lead to 74-70 with 1:46 left to play. But then the Tigers turned to stone.

Barrett hurled the ball downcourt to Stone for a fast break and-1 layup to extend back to a seven-point lead. Stone would end up scoring seven of his game-high 22 points in the final two minutes as he propelled the home Tigers to closing out the game.

“I saw our program respond to what we knew was going to happen. A team fighting back,” Gates said. “… (Auburn) put themselves in a great situation to get away with eight free throws, and we were able to respond. That’s the important thing I will focus on. Our guys didn’t do anything bad. I thought Auburn did everything right to kind of muck up the game at that point.

“Once we started playing on our toes and not our heels, putting pressure on our basket, no matter how far we were away, we were able to break the press and execute and obviously get to the line.”

Defensive excellence

Auburn came into Wednesday averaging 94.33 points in three SEC games. Mizzou held the road Tigers not just to 20 points below that average, but to almost seven percent worse shooting from the field (47.6 average, 40.7 percent Wednesday) and about six percent worse shooting from 3 (34.8 average, 28.6 percent Wednesday).

And a lot of Auburn’s offensive production this season has come from Keyshawn Hall and Tahaad Pettiford.

Hall averages 11.8 shot attempts per game, while Pettiford averages 12.71. They attempted nine and 12, respectively on Wednesday.

“When you look at the sum of those, they didn’t take enough shots,” Gates said. “And when you execute the game plan the way that we did, 12 shots were taken by (Elyjah) Freeman and Filip (Jovic). I think that gives you a little bit of a break.”

And how did Mizzou go about forcing those low field-goal attempts?

“Let other guys shoot it. It’s just that simple,” Gates said. “The other guys were taking the shots because they thought they saw something. And it was by design. Our guys did a great job of appearing, the mirage of guys being open. Therefore, you take away certain looks. And our guys executed the game plan.”

Stats

Mizzou shot 27-of-48 (56.3 percent) from the field, 9-of-19 (47.4 percent) from 3 and 21-of-31 (67.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

Following the Tigers’ 50 percent performance at the charity stripe against Ole Miss, it was an improvement. But a 6-of-14 performance at the line from Mitchell dragged the team percentage down. The rest of the Mizzou roster shot 15-of-17 from the stripe.

Auburn out rebounded Mizzou 34-32 and led 15-7 in second-chance points. Auburn led 34-32 in points in the paint, but Mizzou led 22-9 in fast break points.

Post game press

Up next

Mizzou (13-4, 3-1 SEC) will look to extend its impressive start to SEC play when it hits the road to play LSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.