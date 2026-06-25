Mizzou center Shawn Phillips signs Summer League contract with New Orleans Pelicans

A second Mizzou player has signed a professional contract since the end of the second round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday as Shawn Phillips inked a Summer League deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phillips joins Tiger forward Mark Mitchell in continuing their basketball careers in the United States after their time with Mizzou.

Before signing, Phillips joined a group of fourth-year seniors who are involved in a lawsuit against new NCAA eligibility rules. Phillips and the fourth-year seniors are arguing they should be granted the fifth year of eligibility that current players will get in the new 5-for-5 rules.

Phillips played just one season at Mizzou after starting his college career at LSU. After LSU, he played two seasons at Arizona State.

In his lone year with Mizzou, Phillips started all 31 games he appeared in. He posted averages of 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while placing fifth in the SEC at 1.52 blocks per game.

In his career, Phillips averaged 5.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He also added 1.1 blocks per contest. His season at Mizzou was his lone year as a full-time starter and produced his best numbers in just about every catagory.

Phillips became the seventh Mizzou player to sign with an NBA franchise since Dennis Gates took the reigns of the program going into 2022. He joins: