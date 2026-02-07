Mizzou claims much-needed road win against South Carolina

Coming into Saturday’s matchup at South Carolina, the Tigers just hadn’t been able to carry its home performances to a stadium not named Mizzou Arena.

But they came out firing in a game that had turned into a must-win situation and led the Gamecocks for the final 38:39, walking out of the other Columbia with a 78-59 win.

“The edge came from locking in on the game plan and personnel,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “… They were connected defensively.”

With the teams tied at 2 early, Jayden Stone hit a layup to put the Tigers in front for good with 18:39 left before halftime. It was the first points in Stone’s 22-point day as he led the Tigers throughout. Stone was 7-of-9 shooting overall, including 3-of-4 from 3 and 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. He also had three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Mark Mitchell then hit a free throw to keep the run going, helping build his 20-point performance. Mitchell was 7-of-11 shooting and had a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with five assists.

“He played aggressive,” Gates said. “… To have a guy draw the attention that he drew and then also be able to facilitate how he’s been able to facilitate … Mark is at the middle of that.”

The Tiger run continued until Mizzou led 15-4, then the Tigers built as far as 21-8 with 10:42 left before the break.

Turnovers

But after a nearly perfect first 10 minutes, the Tigers began to lose focus. Mizzou committed turnover after turnover, allowing South Carolina to charge back into the game with a 13-3 run across the next six minutes.

“I thought South Carolina did a great job in the first half, forcing us to 11 turnovers,” Gates said. “Which, at that point, put us in a bad spot.”

Jacob Crews hit a 3 to end the run with 3:58 left before halftime and the Tigers connected on seven free throws the rest of the way to take a 34-30 lead into the break.

Taking control

South Carolina hit the first shot out of halftime to cut the Mizzou lead to one score, but the Tigers put together a 10-1 run to build to a 44-33 lead.

The Tigers then extended to a 49-34 advantage with 12:58 left to play.

South Carolina wouldn’t fully go away, bringing the Mizzou lead down to single digits at multiple points, including getting it down to seven with 7:31 left to play. But the Tigers used an 8-0 run powered by Stone and Mitchell to build back to a 15-point advantage. Mizzou continued to build to a 21-point lead after a Stone jumper with 1:28 left for the biggest lead of the day.

A T.O. Barrett dunk, the finishing touch on his 14-point, seven-rebound day, put the exclamation point on the game with 28 seconds left.

“Great opportunity for our team to come out with a victory,” Gates said.

Stats

Mizzou shot 25-of-54 (46.3 percent) overall, 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) from 3 and 21-of-30 (70 percent) at the free-throw line.

South Carolina was 17-of-55 (30.9 percent) from the field, 3-of-22 (13.6 percent) from deep and 22-of-27 (81.5 percent) from the stripe.

The Tigers dominated the glass 44-28 and led 16-11 in offensive rebounds. That led to a 16-8 Mizzou lead in second-chance points.

Mizzou led 14-2 in fast break points and had 16 assists to 14 turnovers.

Up next

Mizzou (16-7, 6-4 SEC) will remain on the road as the Tigers play at Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Wednesday.