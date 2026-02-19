Mizzou clings to one-point win against Vanderbilt

For about 30 minutes, it looked like Mizzou would run away with a win against No. 19 Vanderbilt.

But college basketball games are 40 minutes long.

Instead of the dominant win the Tigers looked on pace for with 8 minutes left at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday, Vanderbilt stormed back. But the Commodores final half-court heave clanged off the side of the rim and the Tigers escaped with an 81-80 win.

“It credits the fight that our guys have, the resilience. We did not break. We did not break,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “And that’s the most important part.”

The Tigers were in the midst of putting up one of their best performances of the season.

Mizzou was hitting 3s from all over the floor, the ball was moving consistently and the Tigers were even hitting their free throws.

Two made attempts at the line from Ant Robinson put Mizzou up 65-44 with 8:41 left to play.

All seemed right and the Tigers looked to be on the verge of their best win of the season.

Then came a Mizzou turnover and some physical play.

Vanderbilt had to play most of the stretch without Devin McGlockton after a second flagrant foul with 8:41 left. But in his absence, the Commodores found their rhythm.

A steal turned into a layup to bring the Commodores back within 19. The lead got within 15 after another steal-turned-layup with 6:56 left. Then it was single digits after AK Okereke hit a 3 following a steal-turned-assist from Tyler Nickel.

Okereke hit a jumper to bring Vanderbilt within four, then Tyler Tanner hit an and-one layup to make it 78-75 with 1:07 left to play.

But when the Tigers desperately needed shots to fall, they hit them.

Robinson hit a free-throw to make it a two-possession game with 21 seconds left. T.O. Barrett added two free throws to make it a four-point lead with 6 seconds left on the clock.

But Vanderbilt came down and Nickel hit a 3 with a second remaining. All the Tigers had to do was inbound the ball.

Mark Mitchell, who had a terrific night as a passer, decided to throw it deep, but it didn’t get quite far enough.

“Well, at first I said, ‘Oh shit,’ because Mark threw the ball short,” Gates said of his reaction watching the play. “… His dad even said something. He said, ‘Son, I got to teach you how to throw that pass.'”

The throw went right into the hands of Tanner, who put up a half-court heave at the buzzer. But it was an inch off.

“We were able to beat a great team,” Gates said. “… I’ll remind you, they were the elite team in our conference when it came to NET and they are still a team with a great resume, great matrix and things like that. For Selection Sunday, our job is to get these types of wins.”

Early struggles turning into success

Mizzou started the game about as poorly as a team could.

Vanderbilt won the opening tip and threw down a wide-open alley-oop. Then the Tigers turned the ball over on their first possession. Vanderbilt went down and hit a wide-open 3 to take a 5-0 lead, then Mizzou turned it over again with an offensive foul.

The first minute of the game looked as if the Tigers would repeat their performance from the last time they faced a ranked opponent, a blowout loss to Alabama.

But instead, the Tigers responded.

Barrett hit a 3, but Vanderbilt was able to build a 9-3 lead. The Commodores led 11-6 with 13:58 left in the half, but Trent Pierce broke an 0-of-6 Mizzou streak from the field with a fast break layup.

Then Barrett jumped on a loose ball when a Vanderbilt player lost control of it, turned up court and stormed to a layup through contact.

Barrett was helped by a box out under the basket from Jayden Stone, then hit the and-one free throw to tie the game at 11 with 12:41 left before halftime.

Stone then hit a 3 and the Tigers never trailed again.

“I thought they did a great job of withstanding the opening debacle and facing that,” Gates said. “Face to face and shoulder to shoulder. And getting through the start that we had. Because it was a very slow, slow start.”

Building up

The Tigers continued to make shots and quickly built to an 8-point lead with 6:35 left to play after a Stone 3 off one of Mitchell’s nine assists.

But Vanderbilt wouldn’t go away. The Tigers took a 36-30 lead into halftime.

After the break, the Tigers built to a double-digit lead after a Pierce 3, then reached a 20-point advantage for the first time after a Mitchell free throw with 8:41 left following McGlockton’s second flagrant foul.

Stats

Mizzou shot 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) overall, 10-of-20 (50 percent) from beyond the arc and 25-of-32 (78.1 percent) from the free-throw line.

Vanderbilt shot 28-of-65 (43.1 percent) from the field, 10-of-25 (40 percent) from 3 and 14-of-18 (77.8 percent) from the stripe.

Vanderbilt won the rebounding battle 37-34 and scored 21 points off 14 Mizzou turnovers.

The Commodores won points in the paint 32-26.

Mizzou had five players score in double figures, led by Stone at 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3. Stone added seven rebounds.

Pierce added 16 points and two steals, while Barrett had 16 points, five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Robinson had 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line. He also had three rebounds.

Mitchell added 10 points, a career-high nine assists and three rebounds.

Trent Burns played a career-high 18 minutes and contributed seven rebounds as Shawn Phillips was limited to 16 minutes because of foul trouble.

“Our player of the game was Trent Burns,” Gates said. “I thought he did a tremendous job in practice and what he did in practice showed up in the game.”

Postgame press

Here is the full video of Gates, Pierce and Stone after the game.

And here is the full video of Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington.

Up next

Mizzou (18-8, 8-5 SEC) will hit the road to play No. 20 Arkansas at 3 p.m. Saturday.