Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and center Trent Burns ahead of Tennessee: 'Great size, great athleticism, great strength'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and center Trent Burns met with media ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Tennessee on Tuesday. Here is the full video of both.

Dennis Gates

“They’re doing a great job, collectively,” Gates said of Tennessee. “Great size, great athleticism, great strength, one of the hottest teams in the country, and obviously, the hottest team outside of Florida in our conference, having won eight of their last nine.”

“We got to grab the ball with two hands,” Gates said of Tennessee’s strong rebounding. “We’ve been able to out rebound, or at least put ourselves in a good situation, especially when we played Florida, another team that reminds me of the impact that Tennessee can make on the glass. So to see that we have the ability to do it, we just got to be consistent at it. And I believe our guys, it starts with the mindset and starts with grabbing the ball with two hands and starts with positioning.”

Trent Burns

“I’m a pretty, pretty large human,” Burns said. “So I just try to take up space. I tried to really slow the head of the snake against Vanderbilt down and just show a body in front of him when guards might have gotten beat. Just show a body, make him second guess. That’s really all I try to do, be in the right spots.”