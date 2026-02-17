Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Jacob Crews ahead of Vanderbilt: 'We're just going to need each and every guy to execute.'

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates and forward Jacob Crews met with media Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Vanderbilt.

Here are the full videos of both.

Dennis Gates

“Last six games of our regular season, and that leads us right into postseason play,” Gates said. “We’re coming up on the most difficult part of our schedule, the second most difficult schedule left in college basketball, I believe behind Arizona.”

“We’re just going to need each and every last one of our guys to execute how we need to execute,” Gates said. “And just get to playing basketball with our instincts. And you know, each game will display a different prep and preparation. But the unique part is, these games are going to come fast. So we’re excited.”

Jacob Crews

“It’s not going to be easy, we understand that,” Crews said. “We’re fine with that. We’re prepared for that. And again, I think it’s just sticking together, understanding it’s a game of runs, that we’re always gonna be in every game no matter the score.”