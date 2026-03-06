Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Mark Mitchell ahead of Arkansas: 'As you continue to gel, you continue to get better'

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates and forward Mark Mitchell met with media ahead of the regular-season finale against Arkansas.

Here are the full videos of both.

Dennis Gates

“It’s been a long, long season,” Gates said. “Definitely excited to be at this part of our year. You know, ever since the first of the year, I focused our team on kind of three things. And that’s embracing every challenge without fear, being able to live their sacrifices with a purpose and then the last one was prove their consistency through action. And ever since those three things became prevalent in our program, our guys took a step in the direction that I planned for them to take. I’m proud of our group. I’m definitely proud of where they are, what they’ve been able to accomplish and obviously, through the adversity, they’ve been able to do it.”

“People look at NET, people look at Wins Above Bubble,” Gates said. “Wins Above Bubble is the matrix at which the committee will continue to talk about. And right now we’re 37th in the country in that. And we’re tied 29th nationally with 10 combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins.”

Mark Mitchell

“It’s gonna be really special,” Mitchell said of senior night. “I came here at a time that was kind of up in the air for me, for them. So just the way it’s played out has been really special. It’s more than I could hope for or could ask for. The trust they put in me as a community, the coaches, my teammates, to be someone a lot of people probably didn’t think I could be or do anymore. So it’s just really special. I’m honored as a kid from down the road to be able to come back home and do the things I’ve done here. It just means the world to me. This is somewhere I’ll call home forever.”