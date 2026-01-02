Mizzou HC Dennis Gates, Mark Mitchell speak ahead of SEC opener: 'I expect Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce to play minutes this game'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Mark Mitchell met with media ahead of the Tigers’ SEC opener against Florida on Saturday.

Dennis Gates

“From an injury standpoint, I expect Jayden Stone and Trent Pierce to play minutes this game,” Gates said. “… Jevon Porter I will hold out again for a second game in a row. The availability report will speak on those specifics.”

“He had practices before the Illinois game,” Gates said of Pierce. “It was just too soon to put him in that rotation. And having that time off right now allowed him practices, scrimmages and different things, reps. And it’s great to have experience. Experience is something that’s important. But Trent’s a good basketball player, so he’s going to impact the game. We just got to continue to build him up to a guy that can get 30 minutes.”

Mark Mitchell

“It’s the longest break I’ve had in college, for sure,” Mitchell said of only playing one game the past three weeks. “Usually you have that little game coming back off a break. So yeah, this is the longest break I’ve had in college. We had a good amount of days off for Christmas, but yeah, it’s been the longest break.”

“We went home, took some time to reset, get our minds back right,” Mitchell said. “But since we went back, it’s been all work.”