Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Trent Pierce ahead of Texas: 'I'm not a negative coach.'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and Tiger forward Trent Pierce met with media ahead of the team’s matchup with Texas on Saturday.

Here are the full videos of both.

Dennis Gates

“I’m excited to know that we have a sellout here in Mizzou Arena,” Gates said. “It just speaks volumes to our crowd, our fan base, our community. And I want to thank them for that. Definitely. We’ll need them to do so in every remaining home game to cheer us on, because this is an exciting place.”

“I want our guys to continue to execute offensively and defensively and do the small things,” Gates said. “Obviously, you know, Mark Mitchell, the importance that he does for our team may not have been in double digits, but he was still a major contributor with his unselfish play. His rebounding and his ability. Trent Pierce stepped up big time in several ways, not only catching and shooting, but being able to execute around the basket, get to the free-throw line, those things are important.”

Trent Pierce

“We had the right guys in there making the right players,” Pierce said. “And I think coach did a good job just kind of keeping the flow of the game going. We had, like Mark was able to be in there and do what he does, get to the rim and even though he wasn’t scoring as much, he was passing.”