Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Trent Pierce before Georgia: 'Ant Robinson has to continue to play better for us. If he does not play well, we don't, we don't have a chance, I believe.'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and forward Trent Pierce met with media Monday ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Georgia.

Here are the full videos of everything they said.

Dennis Gates

“What I look at , most importantly, is our team,” Gates said. “We’re in a great psychological, mental, emotional standpoint. Being able to know and understand the big picture of this league. It’s always going to be some losses, that’s proven. There’s nobody that’s going undefeated this year. There’s nobody that’s going winless this year. This conference is really tough when it comes down to teams being able to separate themselves. And ultimately, there’s a cluster that’s evolving that you can see with our styles of play.”

“He needed to play a career high that game,” Gates said of T.O. Barrett’s minutes against LSU. “… We have to understand that Ant Robinson has to continue to play better for us. If he does not play well, we don’t, we don’t have a chance, I believe.”

Trent Pierce

“Off the bench, I’m able to bring a spark, bring energy,” Pierce said. “Sometimes the offense might not be flowing, or we know we’re not getting the stops we need. And I feel like when I go in there, that’s something I bring.”

“After the LSU game, I definitely got a lot more conditioned,” Pierce said. “And today, in practice, I felt really good. So I’m definitely moving forward and getting my conditioning to where I feel like it needs to be.”