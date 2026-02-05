Mizzou coach Dennis Gates ahead of South Carolina: 'It's important to reset'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and guard Jayden Stone met with media ahead of the Tigers’ trip to face South Carolina on the road. Here are the full videos of both.

Dennis Gates

“Bye week, lot of things to work on, a lot of time to work on it, which was great,” Gates said. “No different, and we approached it no different than we approached the Christmas break.”

“It’s important to reset,” Gates said. “It’s important to be able to hone your craft and reflect on the things that you have done great. The things that you haven’t done great. And try to put yourself in a situation mentally, emotionally, to correct them. And that’s where you have to understand, we gave some games away, and we, it was more self infliction. So we got to try to avoid the self infliction and stick to a scouting report no matter what. Now, there’s a difference in beating yourself and a team beating you. I think some of those games, we beat ourselves.”

Jayden Stone

“We just obviously (need to) play better on the road,” Stone said. “I think that’s our main focus. And coach has been trying to target areas in which we lack and have lapses, especially on the road. And you know, that obviously comes from trying to motivate, to have the same energy as what we usually have in home games. So just trying to carry that over.”