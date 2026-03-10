Mizzou coach Dennis Gates, guard T.O. Barrett ahead of the SEC Tournament: 'New season of basketball'

Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates and guard T.O. Barrett met with media Tuesday ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

Here are the full videos of both.

Dennis Gates

“New season of basketball,” Gates said. “We’re definitely excited.”

“You can’t play the game of ‘Let’s change signals, let’s change calls,’ just because somebody’s live scouting,” Gates said. “Teams know who you are, who players are. They know tendencies. Basketball is a unique game where improvisation and talent and instincts have to take over. For us, it’s important that you continue to put your team in those situations in practice every day. Our players know each other’s games.”

T.O. Barrett

“Kind of just simplifying things,” Barrett said of how game planning changes in tournaments. “You can’t get into every minute detail about a team scouting report when you only have 24 hours. Because you can’t really, you can’t take in everything. But really locking into everything that the coaches bring to us and tell us so we can be ready for the game.”

“It’s a new season,” Barrett said. “Any mistakes that we’ve made in the past, losses, wins, it’s a new season. Anybody can lose, anybody can win. So just being ready and just staying together. It’s going to be a fight.”