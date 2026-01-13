Mizzou coach Dennis Gates, Jayden Stone speak ahead of Auburn: 'They're free throws, they're free. So take advantage of them'

Mizzou coach Dennis Gates and guard Jayden Stone met with media ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Auburn on Wednesday.

Here are the videos of everything they said.

Dennis Gates

“I think our guys are aware of where we are and what we will continue to need to do,” Gates said. “And that’s execute in game with our opportunities that’s presented. Being able to be unselfish, being able to execute the game plan. … You can’t win games not executing at the free-throw line. It’s one thing to get there, it’s another thing to be able to knock down those free throws.”

“We practice them every day, it’s something that we do. Our guys just got to go out there and knock down free throws when it counts,” Gates said. “… We can’t afford to have it to be lack of concentration, we’ve got to go and knock them down. … They’re free throws, they’re free. So take advantage of them.”

Jayden Stone

“This is the worst I’ve ever shot free throws, but I think I’m thinking about it too much,” Stone said. “So, hopefully I can settle myself and knock them down. Same with the rest of the guys.”

“Florida was the most fun and electric I’ve felt playing basketball in a long time,” Stone said. “… It was just the intensity of everyone, there wasn’t just one lone star.”