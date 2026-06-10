Mizzou coach Dennis Gates at Big Brothers Big Sisters event in St. Louis

Here is the full video of Mizzou basketball coach Dennis Gates speaking in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Gates discusses his non-conference scheduling, his early opinion of his team and much more.

“This game has only taken place three years out of the last 48,” Gates said of the matchup with SLU. “And altogether, 50 games have been played, probably since 1931 or something like that. You guys did your homework, correct? … This is a game that should always be on our schedule, there should never be a year without this game. I’ve always felt that way.”

“Let’s talk about the neutral-site game,” Gates said. “Scheduling in basketball has transitioned and I know that. It has gone from the 80s and 90s, where you would see home-and-home rivalries take place. A Mizzou would go to Saint Louis, or Saint Louis would go to a Mizzou, vice versa. But also, you would have teams go to neutral-site games, when you move into the 80s. I think the scheduling index and the implications of Selection Sunday, some have done it just buffing up their schedule. But some have done neutral-site games and I think ultimately, this is where we are. … I wish I could have done it years ago, but I had to get out of some contracts, which financially put us in a bind. And I needed to make sure that we had home games. So, I’ve always wanted these games to take place.”