Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz wraps up spring camp: 'It's been a very productive camp for us.'

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz met with media Wednesday for a Spring camp wrap-up press conference.

Here is the full video and a transcript.

Opening statement

Drinkwitz: “Just want to say good luck to Kellie Harper and their team as they get started in the tournament. Obviously, good luck to Dennis (Gates) and our basketball team Friday night, very excited to be in St Louis and playing in the NCAA Tournament. So awesome time for March Madness, you know.

“So with that, you know, as far as spring goes, it’s been a very productive spring for us. Been very proud of our guys. You know what we’re searching for, what has told us, we’re searching for consistency. There’s been a lot of flashes, but we got to be consistent from every position, and for the next six months, it’s all about finding those, that consistency and what we need in order to be successful. We unfortunately have had two injuries in camp. These guys will be back at some point, but they had leg injuries that’ll keep them out. It was Elias (Williams) and Josh Atkins. They’ll be back at some point, probably not for the first of camp, but some point in that September, October timeframe, we’ll be able to get them back. But wanted to update you on that. Other than that, I’ll take questions.”

Question: Eliah, I guess overall, your biggest takeaways positively from this camp, what did you like?

Drinkwitz: Well, you know, it was, it was interesting. You know, with new coordinator on offense and new, new special teams coordinator, there was a lot of teaching going on. Not just teaching the players, but teaching coaches and teaching the staff. You know, ‘This is the expectation of how we do that.’ But I think the response has been really good. I think the buy-in and belief on how we do things, how we approach practice, has been really good. I think our newcomers are getting acclimated to what we’re trying to do. It’s just a matter of finding the consistency, whether it’s an offensive rhythm, defensive rhythm or special teams rhythm, being consistent in our approach. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Question: As a coach, what are some of the main things you’re looking for to kind of see that consistency day in and day out?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, it’s just making the routine plays, right? Making the routine plays, making the routine checks, maintaining your gap integrity. You know, I think that’s really what we’re talking about. We’re talking about be consistency, being that same person every day when you show up. No one, everybody’s got strengths and weaknesses, being able to play to your strengths, understand your weaknesses and limit those so they’re not showing up consistently on tape.”

Question: Without Josh for a bit here, how do you guys approach the offensive line over the next few months?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, you know, it’s actually been good. Dom was out for a little bit, Dom Giudice, was out for a little bit. So we’ve been able to move guys around and get a lot of good work. You know, Logan Reichert, Luke Work are now playing that right tackle spot. It’s been really good for those guys. You know, Tristan (Wilson) has played a little bit of center for us along with Whit Hafer. He’s done a really good job. That gave Zack Owens a chance to play a little big of left guard. So spring is all about individual player development, not really so much worried about where everybody fits right now.

“And it’s been a really good spring and getting those guys a lot of reps, really excited about some of the young guys really stepping up and playing. I think Khalief Canty has done a really nice job. And Brandon Anderson. Those guys have been really good, better than probably expected. They’ll make big jumps here in the next six months.

“You know, same thing with some of the defensive linemen. You can tell Jason Dowell’s made a jump from his freshman year. Dante (McClellan) coming in, he’s flashed. He’s just got to be more consistent. But you’ve seen some jumps that people have made. Daeden Hopkins has had a really good spring. He’s gonna have to add strength and power to his game, but we’ve been impressed so far.”

Question: Just to clarify on Josh, you said it’s something where he’ll miss potentially the start of games or the start of camp?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, obviously it just depends on how it all shakes out. I’ll give you a better update in fall camp. He could miss some time, could not miss some time. Just depends on how quickly we can get that thing recovered.”

Question: I’m curious with Darris Smith, obviously we saw Brian Early

Drinkwitz: “Ya I didn’t know if Brian got hired as his PR man. But keep going.

Question: He said enormous jump. What kind of jump have you seen from Darris?

Drinkwitz: “I’m gonna let Brian just speak on that. I’m gonna keep pushing these guys to keep working. I think Darris has done an excellent job of putting on the weight that he’s supposed to and he’s developing his skills as a pass rusher. He’s always been a violent player in the run game. I think we all got a long way to go for the next six months to get where we want to go.”

Question: Has any returner really stood out to you in taking a leap?

Drinkwitz: “I thought Curtis Peagler has probably the most impressive performance so far. I think Cayden Green has been really good. Jordon Harris has been good, Ahmad (Hardy) has been good. But you know, Darris Smith, Nick Rodriguez, Santana Banner, those guys who have been here and it’s their time now, they know what to expect. They’ve been really good. But Curtis Peagler would be somebody that I’m really proud of.”

Question: When you’re working through some of those injuries on the offense line and a whole bunch of new faces as well, how important is it to have Cayden and Dom, returners to help integrate them?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, I think the biggest thing is just Dom and Cayden’s understanding of how we do things around here, and what the work ethic’s like. And what the expectation is, and they set the tone for that room and they’ve been really good.”

Question: Have any transfers in specific really stood out to you this spring?

Drinkwitz: “Ya I think there’s been a lot of really good transfers. I thought Cayden Lee, obviously, had a really big day today for us. But, you know, I think all of them have had moments of flashing. Elijah Dotson has been really good for us in the secondary. Chris Graves Jr. has been really good for us in the secondary. But all of it’s going to just continually be about consistency.”

Question: How is this defense kind of coming together with a bunch of new faces?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, it’s a process of just understanding how we’re trying to do things. What, what is it consistently that we need to do. But I think that they’ll get it, they’ll get it.”

Question: Is there anything that’s different for you over the next month not having the spring portal window?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, ya, it’s a little different now. It’s a little different. It’s more focused on what you have and developing it to what you want. Really no, there’s no returns or exchange options now. So, you bought it, you got it.”

Question: Coach, the quarterbacks

Drinkwitz: “I was wondering.”

Question: We head coach (Garrett) Riley kind of talk about not just who’s the best, but who’s going to make the smart reads, and who’s actually going to commit to those. What have you seen from those guys in the room?

Drinkwitz: “Ya, I think, you know, it’s been different. Because it’s not only a quarterback battle, but it’s also understanding and learning a new offense, right? So there’s been good days and bad days. Not quite as much consistency. But I really felt like all the quarterbacks have made a jump in the last four practices. I think they’ve done a really good job taking that message that coach asked, which is, be smart but not conservative. Know when to push the ball down the field, when not to put the ball in jeopardy. And they’ve done a really good job. Really good job.”