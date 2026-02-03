Mizzou coach Kellie Harper ahead of Arkansas Part 2 'I was proud of our team for stepping up defensively.'

Mizzou coach Kellie Harper met with media ahead of the Tigers’ Thursday matchup at Arkansas. Here is the full video.

“Really proud of our team for going on the road and beating a really good Mississippi State team. That is a big win for us,” Harper said. “We scored consistently throughout the game, but our fourth-quarter defense, holding them to 15 at that point, was to me, the difference in the game. So I was proud of our team for stepping up defensively and just continuing to battle and make big plays throughout the game. Hopefully, we can build on that and carry some momentum going into the next game.”

“Our players have been so consistent,” Harper said. “They don’t really vary their emotional state too much. They’re not too high or too low, win or lose. Which is honestly what I asked for at the beginning of the season. So they’re not riding a high, they’re there. They come back every day the same team. And I think it actually helps us do our job because they’re pretty consistent.”

“One team is going to want to make a lot of adjustments, the other team’s not going to want to make a lot of adjustments,” Harper said of playing Arkansas a second time. “And I think you have to account for that. So if it worked, why change? They’re definitely going to, so I think sometimes in your preparation, the team that had the loss the first time around has a little bit better psyche going into the second game. Because I think they’ve got a little bit more to work with in terms of preparation.”