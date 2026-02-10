Mizzou coach Kellie Harper ahead of Tennessee: 'I can compartmentalize pretty well as a coach'

Mizzou women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper met with media ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Tennessee.

Here is a full video of her comments.

“I’ve been really proud of our steam for the resilience that they have shown this year,” Harper said. “And you know, we’re gonna ask them to do it again. We’re gonna ask them to bounce back from a tough loss here. And be prepared to go on the road and compete again.”

“I know there’s so many people who want to make (the game at Tennessee) about me,” Harper said. “And I get that. But it really isn’t. It’s about the game. And we’ve got to do our best to have our players prepared. And the challenges that we have on Thursday are enormous. We know that they’re big and athletic. But, you know, we’ll fight and play hard.”

“It’s gonna be hard for people to understand that, but I’m now almost two years removed,” Harper said of returning to Knoxville. “I do think time is, it takes a while, but it takes a lot of emotion out of it And I’ve always been the type of person who is, ‘What’s next? What is next on my agenda?’ I can lock in, I can compartmentalize pretty well as a coach and really dive into what needs to be done.”

“All season long, we’ve played teams that have just come off losses or just come off big wins,” Harper said. “And you can’t get too carried away or wrapped up in them. You have to stay true to who you are and control what we can control. And that is our preparation and our game planning and our focus.”