Mizzou OL coach once changed course to visit Kyler Kuhn at small-town wrestling meet

As Brandon Jones plotted a trip to Kansas City, he called Kyler Kuhn to let him know. The Missouri offensive line coach wanted to wrap up his week with his top in-state target, but there was one issue: Kuhn wasn’t in school.

The Class of 2027 four-star interior offensive lineman received the phone call while on a drive to Oklahoma for the 81st Geary Invitational Wrestling Tournament, the oldest running high school wrestling tournament in the country.

“Well, where at in Oklahoma?” Kyler’s father, Matt Kuhn, recounted from Jones. “Cool, I’ll be there at 3 o’clock.”

Jones requested to change course with the team’s private jet. Kyler even prefaced the arrival with not knowing his tournament schedule, but Jones didn’t care. He wanted to see the Kuhn family, sitting with Matt in the stands for nearly four hours and seeing Kyler for about 15-20 minutes.

“He never got to see Kyler wrestle,” Matt said. “Eventually, the pilot’s calling him from the little landing strip at the airport they landed on. He’s like, ‘Coach, we gotta go.’ … We had an awesome conversation. That means a lot, obviously. When coaches go to those measures to see kids, meet families, spend time with families, that’s a pretty cool thing.”

Over four months later, Kyler announced his commitment to Missouri. The Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X offensive lineman chose to stay in his home state over Iowa and Nebraska, and Jones had a driving outlook on that decision.

“Chances are you grew up around here, chances are you’re going to end up here someday with your family,” Matt said. “Why not build your brand here? College is all about — whether you’re talking about sports or not — connections and building your network. Jones just said, ‘Why would you want to go off somewhere and build a network on the coast when the network you need is going to be right here?’ And I think that resonated with Kyler.”

When Mizzou separated itself

The Kuhn family didn’t see the Tigers start breaking through in Kyler’s recruitment until this past November for the Texas A&M game. In his first unofficial visit to campus since his April offer, Kyler received his first facilities tour.

Jones and head coach Eli Drinkwitz then visited Kyler in January before bringing him back to campus for Junior Day the final weekend of the month.

“We left,” Matt said. “And Kyler’s like, ‘Man, I can really see the merits of staying and playing for your home-state school.'”

Evan Boehm’s impact

Similarities built a pivotal relationship between Kyler and Missouri assistant offensive line coach Evan Boehm. The two interior linemen hail from Kansas City and embrace wrestling backgrounds. The Tigers even had Boehm extend their offer to Kyler over a year ago.

“Our first few visits over there, I had to bring Kyler up to speed on who Boehm was,” said Matt, who grew up watching the former NFL center in high school. “Those commonalities start that relationship, but just Evan as a person is what makes it tick. He’s an awesome individual, very easy to talk to. And then the fact that this guy played seven years at center in the NFL. This guy has done what you want to do makes that relationship pretty easy to blossom from that point.”

Evan Boehm and Kyler Kuhn (Photo by Mizzou football)

Kyler Kuhn joins brother at Mizzou

For the first time since first grade, Kyler will be enrolled at the same school at his oldest brother, Ashton, who graduated from Missouri in May. While separated by four grades, the two will share one final semester together — as Ashton finishes his master’s program and Kyler enrolls in January — in the latter half of the upcoming school year.

“That’s something we didn’t see coming,” their father said. “Just knowing you have family in town, or if you can hook up on Sunday and grab lunch together, that’s a pretty neat deal.”

Goodbye to wrestling

Three years ago, Kyler started to have conversations with his parents about wrestling. He dedicated much of one summer to the sport. He achieved All-American honors in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota.

But Kyler remained conscious of his future, dedicating the summer break before his final wrestling season to football. Kyler still won a state title this past February, which made it easier to leave the sport on top.

“I want to be the best football player I can be,” Matt recounted of Kyler. “I hate giving up wrestling, but you only have so much time and energy to put towards anything.”

Kyler never wanted to be anything other than a football player. As his parents supported the decision, they still asked him about a backup plan, but one never crossed the mind of the four-star now ranked 204th in the country.

“You don’t ever want to squash anything, but then you also have that responsibility to try to inject some reality,” Matt said. “Those were just never options for him, never things that he thought about. He knew that’s what he was going to do.”