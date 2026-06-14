Mizzou coachs speak at 'ZOU to YOU' tour in KC

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, basketball coach Dennis Gates and women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper all spoke with media at the Tigers’ ‘ZOU to YOU’ tour stop in Kansas City.

Here are the full videos of all three.

Eliah Drinkwitz

“He’s been a leader,” Drinkwitz said of starting quarterback Austin Simmons. “He’s a guy who’s spoke at SEC media days in previous years, he’s understood what it takes to lead a team throughout the summer and I anticipated that he would do a good job. He had some of the wideouts down to Florida during the break and he spent some time with the tight ends. There was a championship watch party with the wideouts they had over at his house. He knows what it means.”

Dennis Gates

“Let’s not sugarcoat it, he should and I want him to have a better career than Mark Mitchell,” Gates said of new transfer addition Bryson Tiller. “It’s just that simple. I truly believe he has the potential, he has the talent. If it’s done right, I don’t think you guys will see him in a Missouri uniform (for long). Hopefully (he’s) in the NBA as he pursues his dreams and aspirations.”

Kellie Harper

“Love the team, love the team,” Harper said. “Let me just tell you, the first drill that we did on the first day of practice, I had, first possession, I had two players dive on the floor for a ball. And it just gets me really excited. This is a very competitive group, they’re going to be fun to coach.”