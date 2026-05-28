Mizzou commit Dami Sowunmi finds footing as first-generation football player

Last year, when college coaches made their trips to Brownsburg, one staffer saw Dami Sowunmi and astoundingly said, “Who is that?” Those programs came to recruit other prospects at the Indiana high school, but after circling back on Sowunmi, they found a Power Four defensive lineman.

“That’s the best way of recruiting,” Bulldogs coach John Hart said. “It’s not some coach saying, ‘Hey, the kid’s 6-foot-5,’ but he’s 6-foot-3. You go, ‘This is the greatest player ever,’ and a coach takes your word for it or goes back and watches film, saying, ‘There’s some things this kid needs to work on. I really like this kid.’ I think they’re the kids who have success in college afterwards.”

Sowunmi, now a Class of 2027 three-star, announced his commitment to Missouri on Wednesday, nearly five months since his offer from the Tigers. The defensive tackle chose the SEC over Big 12 opportunities with Cincinnati and Kansas State.

The Tigers marked not only the first of the “mega” Power Four school to offer Sowunmi but also the first school to actively pursue him from the beginning. With Missouri looking to move the prospect to the interior of the defensive line, his athleticism will transcend really well, according to Hart’s assessment.

“He’s going to be a great player for several years,” Hart bullishly said. “If you get to know Dami, he’s a very loyal, sincere kid. I’d be shocked if you see him in the transfer portal or anything else.”

But Sowunmi hasn’t grown just as an athlete. Football helped him come out of his shell, showing his true personality. A first-generation American with parents from Nigeria, Sowunmi embodied the transformation of two cultures.

“What helped him as far as confidence in football was having self-confidence in strength training,” Hart said. “His numbers went out of the roof, and when you’re training kids, bringing them up and developing them, the first thing that gains confidence is from strength training, then everything else just seems to come.”

For powerhouse Brownsburg, it’s not as common to start as a sophomore. But according to Hart, you have to be an uncommon player to fulfill that feat, which Sowunmi did.

“He was no longer just the biggest kid,” Hart said. “He became a really, really good football player that has great size.”

The Bulldogs started to see Sowunmi break through on pass rushes. Then the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder identified offensive tendencies and used his hands more during his junior season. He also gained significant strength as an “abnormally” strong teenager, who squatted 600 pounds.

“That’s when you knew he was an SEC football player,” Hart said. “I really don’t even care for kids to squat that much, but he kept going up and with great speed. So there’s not anything physically that he has that isn’t going to transcend well into Division-I SEC.”