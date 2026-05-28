Commit Impact: What landing defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi means for Mizzou

Ahead of its first official visit weekend, Missouri jumped to double-digit commitments. Class of 2027 defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi pledged to the Tigers on Wednesday. Missouri held only two commitments before official visits in the 2026 class.

Here are 10 quick notes on the 10th commit for the Tigers:

1. Assistant linebackers coach Chris Ball offered the Brownsburg (Ind.) three-star in early January. Ball has served the primary recruiter for the Hoosier State, extending scholarships before position-specific coaches have taken over recruitments.

2. A few weeks after his offer, Sowunmi visited Missouri for Junior Day on Jan. 31. He then announced his June 5-7 official visit during the NCAA Dead Period in February. He also announced trips to Cincinnati (June 19-21) and Kansas State (June 12-14), but he plans to cancel both.

3. Sowunmi joined the Tigers’ class as the fourth defensive pledge for Missouri. He marked the first on the defensive line, committing to the new coaching tandem of David Blackwell and Chop Harbin, who joined the staff this offseason as the defensive line coach.

4. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive tackle, Sowunmi totaled 36 tackles — 24 solo — across 13 games in his junior season. He also tallied five sacks for 32 yards lost and recovered one fumble. Hudl and MaxPreps listed him as a defensive end, but Missouri recruited the 11th-ranked Indiana recruit to play on the interior of the defensive line.

5. Sowunmi ranks No. 764 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, a composite of 247Sports, ESPN and On3 | Rivals. The Worldwide Leader in Sports has yet to rank Sowunmi, who is listed 75th among defensive linemen and 13th in Indiana.

6. Missouri now boasts the 12th-ranked class in the SEC, 29th nationally.

What’s next for the Tigers?

7. Missouri has regularly targeted two defensive line signees per class. The Tigers have also scheduled official visits with Nehemiah Ombati and Sean Saint Fleur for May 29-31, Joseph Graves for June 5-7, Eric Vaulx Jr., Corey Randolph Jr. and Zai’Vion Meads for June 12-14 and MJ Woods for June 19-21.

8. Missouri has received predictions for three other Class of 2027 targets: Rivals Industry four-stars Lawrence Britt, Charles Britton III and Brayden Harris. Earlier this week, Harris dropped the Tigers from his top schools list.

9. Here are the commits by position:

1 – Quarterback

1 – Wide receiver

1 – Tight end

2 – Offensive line

1 – Defensive line

1 – Linebacker

2 – Safety

1 – Punter

10. Here are the commits by state:

3 – Illinois

1 – Indiana

4 – Missouri

1 – Nebraska

1 – Ohio