Commit Impact: What landing punter Dane Olmstead means for Mizzou

Missouri bolstered its 2027 class on special teams Thursday.

Dane Olmstead announced his commitment to the Tigers after making his fourth unofficial visit to Columbia. The Freeburg (Ill.) Community kicker/punter tabbed Missouri as his “dream school,” and even after staff turnover, the program still wanted Olmstead.

Here are 10 quick notes on the sixth pledge for the Tigers:

1. Former special teams coordinator Erik Link offered Olmstead as an early Christmas gift in December. One of the longest-tenured staffers under Eli Drinkwitz, Link departed the program the next month as John Papuchis took over his role.

2. While two-and-a-half hours from campus, Olmstead attended the Mayor’s Cup against South Carolina in September and Alabama game in October. He also camped with Link and former special teams assistant Brock Olivo in June.

3. The No. 16 place kicker and No. 4 punter in the 2027 class by Kohl’s Professional Camps, Olmstead totaled 797 yards on 19 punts in his junior season. He averaged 41.6 yards per kick, reaching a long of 55 and placing six inside the 20-yard line.

4. While Missouri has recruited Olmstead as a combo, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound specialist will continue to practice field goals and kickoffs. This past season, he booted 59 kickoffs for 3,400 yards and 33 touchbacks.

5. Olmstead — who plans to enroll after his senior year — won the IHSA 215-pound wrestling 1A State Championship in February. He went 39-4 in his junior season. Missouri has remained supportive of his second sport, one that has improved his physicality for possible tackles.

6. Olmstead didn’t announce any other offers. He received interest from Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky in his recruitment. Link also invited Olmstead for a New Mexico spring practice after leaving Missouri. Olmstead will officially visit the Tigers either in June or this fall.

What’s next for the Tigers?

7. Papuchis has also dished out an offer to Class of 2027 punter Brandin Gallaway. The former Florida State special teams coordinator has favored combo specialists like Gallaway and Olmstead. Gallaway plays for Palmetto (Fla.) coach Kyle Thoma, who discovered Missouri redshirt freshman Brunno Reus.

Among the scholarship specialists, kicker Blake Craig and punter Mark Shenouda both have eligibility through the 2027 season. Craig might be able to apply for a medical redshirt after losing his 2025 campaign to injury. Reus has eligibility through 2029.

8. Missouri has received predictions for two Class of 2027 targets: Rivals Industry four-stars Lawrence Britt (WR) and Myson Johnson-Cook (RB). The duo visited the Tigers this past week on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.

9. Here are the commits by position:

1 – Quarterback

1 – Wide receiver

1 – Tight end

1 – Offensive line

1 – Safety

1 – Punter

10. Here are the commits by state:

2 – Illinois

2 – Missouri

1 – Nebraska

1 – Ohio