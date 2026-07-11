Top Mizzou commit Jack Brown excited for renewed Illinois rivalry: 'I'm happy to be in the first game back'

In a house divided, Jack Brown found himself staying home. His father, an Illinois product, and stepmother, a Missouri graduate, stood as representatives of two schools pulling for the four-star’s talents.

Brown, who committed to the Tigers in March, will be a part of the first Missouri unit to play in the Arch Rivalry with the Fighting Illini since 2010. The Class of 2027 tight end wasn’t even 2 years old the last time both teams met.

“Probably a month ago, (my dad and I) were talking about it,” Brown said on an upcoming episode of The MizzouToday Show. “He was like, ‘It’s gonna be hard for me not to wear the Illinois colors, but I’ll have a Mizzou jersey on, rooting for Mizzou.’ It’ll be cool. I’m happy to be in the first game back.”

“I tell him all the time, Illinois is a great school. Mizzou is a great school,” Brown’s father, Jason, said in September. “You cannot lose here. You are in a win-win situation. Illinois was my path. Mizzou was my wife’s path. You need to pick your path, and our job is to help you define that path, look at all the options and figure out what’s right for Jack, not what’s right for me or my wife.”

While growing up on basketball, Brown found a love for Illinois and its recent success on the hardwood. But the second-ranked Missouri recruit will wear with the Black and Gold, although still dipping into blue and orange for another Illinois team.

Jack Brown’s connection to Illinois

Brown’s favorite NFL team, the Chicago Bears, take up a significant amount of his interest off the high school field. He has jerseys of quarterback Caleb Williams and tight end Colston Loveland hanging in his room.

Loveland even played for former Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula, whom Brown has still raved about in his recruiting process. Casula spent a few weeks on the Missouri staff this past January, following offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, before leaving for Texas.

But a former Missouri standout has also excited him about the Bears’ future: Luther Burden III.

“I have a picture with him from freshman year, first ever visit,” Brown said about the Florida win in 2023. “We got in the locker room, and I saw Luther, I was like, ‘I gotta make it happen.’ So I got a picture with him and Brady Cook, too. It was pretty cool.”