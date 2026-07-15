Tigers four-star commit Jack Brown joins The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Missouri commit Jack Brown joined the program to detail his decision to pledge to the Tigers, his long-awaited announcement and his role as a recruiter for the 2027 class.

The four-star tight end also told stories of playing against redshirt sophomore tight end Jude James and redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jack Lange as a freshman in high school before looking at his own future at Missouri.

“First ever snaps of varsity, I was going against Jack Lange, and it didn’t go very well,” Brown grinned. “I was a skinny little freshman at the time. I was about 170 (pounds), and he was a full-grown [junior]. So it wasn’t the best rep I ever had, but it was cool.”

The MizzouToday Show:

Brown also recounted a conversation with his father, an Illinois grad, about the renewed matchup with the Fighting Illini. He will be a part of the first Missouri unit to play in the Arch Rivalry since 2010. The Class of 2027 tight end wasn’t even 2 years old the last time both teams met.

“Probably a month ago, we were talking about it,” Brown said. “He was like, ‘It’s gonna be hard for me not to wear the Illinois colors, but I’ll have a Mizzou jersey on, rooting for Mizzou.’ It’ll be cool. I’m happy to be in the first game back.”

Brown, who committed the same day as four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr., pulled back on the certain on his March announcement as well. The Cottleville (Mo.) Francis Howell Central tight end relished a full-circle moment with Rivals football recruiting social media expert Hayes Fawcett.