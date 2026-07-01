Mizzou commit becomes model student for St. Pius X: 'Go be a Kyler'

As Anthony Simone sat on the disciplinary board at Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X, he noticed teachers repeating a message that stemmed from his star offensive lineman. The head football coach heard, “When you go out there, go be a Kyler,” to each departing student.

“That’s one of the things that you can’t teach, and something that really raises the level of your school and your community,” Simone said about Missouri commit Kyler Kuhn. “We’re so thankful that he is the young man that he is.”

Since returning to his alma mater, Simone has built up the football program on character. Kuhn became an asset to that initiative, offering positive examples of how to approach life on and off the field.

“It’s pretty simple: choosing to do the right thing, choosing to live a Christ-centered life, leading with love,” Simone said about what it takes to be like Kuhn. “When it’s easy for these kids to go with the crowd and make the wrong decision, he is not scared to go against the grain to do what’s right.”

Across the past three years, Kuhn never wore the accomplishments of his recruitment on his sleeve. He remained humble, which always resonated in conversations between Simone and college coaches visiting St. Pius X.

Those characteristics play a bigger part in one of Kuhn’s goals for his senior season.

Kyler Kuhns sets sights on the Simone Award

Simone now has a player vying to earn the honor named after his late brother — The Thomas A. Simone Memorial Football Award — which is given to the most outstanding high school football player each season in the Kansas City Metropolitan Area.

“What that award stands for, it’s not necessarily just about football,” Simone said. “It’s there because of the memory of my brother and the way he lived his life, and Kyler truly exemplifies everything that award stands for. That would be a dream come true. Kyler lives the motto of the Simone Award, which is love, friendship, courage, champions.”

Evan Boehm, an NFL veteran and former Missouri center, is still the only offensive lineman (Lee’s Summit West, 2011) to ever receive the Simone Award. The Tigers assistant coach served as one of Kuhn’s primary recruiters.

“It’s a perfect pairing,” Simone said. “When Kyler broke the news to me, I was happy. I went to Mizzou. I played at Mizzou for a year (2002). I’ve always been a Mizzou fan. … It’s just such a great fit, and I was thrilled when he told me that.”