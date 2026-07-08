Tigers four-star commit Kyler Kuhn joins The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Missouri football commit Kyler Kuhn joined the program to detail his decision to pledge to the Tigers, pull back the curtain on his recruitment and talk what’s next during his senior season at Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X.

Kuhn recounted the days leading up to his commitment, telling head coach Eli Drinkwitz, offensive line coach Brandon Jones and the rest of the staff. The four-star interior offensive lineman also broke down the story behind Drinkwitz’s early morning “bat signal” for his commitment.

“I texted him at like probably 5:30 (a.m.), and I’m like, ‘OK, he probably won’t see this till later in the day,’” Kuhn said. “But then he responded to me within like a few minutes, he’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll post it now.’ … Then I saw the comments on that, ‘Nothing better to start your day with a 6 a.m. Eli Drinkwitz post,’ so that was pretty cool.”

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Kuhn dove into his decorated wrestling career, saying goodbye to the sport after his second state title in his junior season. The offensive lineman also highlighted a teammate to know in the 2029 class: Missouri legacy tight end Liam Lingerfelt.

“He’ll be a vital part of our offense this coming season,” Kuhn said. “When I was at tackle last year, we got to play next to each other a lot, but I don’t think people should overlook his blocking skills at all. If we get our hands on the guy, he can finish a block. Just as good as a receiver as he is a lineman, so tight end’s a perfect position for him.”