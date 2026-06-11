Mizzou commit Lawrence Britt exudes versatile qualities on offense: 'He's a freak athlete'

As college coaches made their rounds through Memphis, Kevin Locastro started asking questions about his budding Class of 2027 athlete. A do-it-all offensive weapon, Lawrence Britt garnered Power Four offers from across the country.

But Locastro and others wanted to nail down a position for the future.

“Coaches were asking us when they came in school was where would we project him at the next level,” said Locastro, the head football coach at Lausanne Collegiate School. “My answer to them was, ‘If you can figure that out, let me know. Because we can’t even project him at the high school level.'”

With a background featuring starts at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety, the 12th-ranked Tennessee prospect drew his most attention as a pass catcher. On Thursday, Missouri received his commitment as a wideout following his official visit this past weekend.

Those positional conversations stretched back to Britt’s freshman season, when the now Rivals Industry four-star wide receiver started a regional game at quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound athlete now has an opportunity to play alongside a former teammate from that contest in Luke Work.

“He’s a great kid,” said Work, an offensive lineman who transferred from Mississippi State this offseason. “I just was guiding him through there, just keeping his head up. He’s a freak athlete. He does some things that I’ve never really seen a young kid like that do. He works hard. He’s gonna listen. He’s coachable.”

“I think LB and Luke will be the first two Power Four kids I’ve had that have been on the same team at the same time,” Locastro added. “All our guys are having such a great experience while they’re at Lausanne, they want to come back, still be a part of the program. Most of those guys are on their computers on Friday night. … Heck, Saturday morning, I’m getting phone calls from guys all across the country.”

Mizzou lands Lawrence Britt at long last

Jacob Peeler received his second commitment of the 2027 class from Britt, whom the wide receivers coach offered in January 2025. A “phenomenal” recruiter in the eyes of Locastro, Peeler established a longstanding trust between Missouri and Britt.

“He’s got a really dynamic personality, he’s easy got to talk to,” Locastro said. “He’s one of those guys that you sit down with for 10 minutes, it feels like you’ve known him for 10 years. I could tell by the way he talks to kids that he develops the relationship and rapport with those guys not only through the recruiting process, but also as their position coach.”

While not the player giving a pregame speech, Britt has established himself as a leader by example. The wideout will approach his final semester before mid-year college enrollment by continuing to help those around him.

“He’s kind of an extension of the coaching staff on the field at practice,” Locastro said. “When you’re looking at a kid from top to bottom and a guy that you want in your locker room at the collegiate level, I think he checks all the boxes.”