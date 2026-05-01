Mizzou commit Luke Injaychock enhances team chemistry as personable lineman

Tim Racki always knew Luke Injaychock would develop into a “tremendous” offensive lineman. But when Injaychock and his impressive measurables got to high school, he still needed to grow into his frame and get used to agility at his size.

While the now 25th-ranked recruit in Illinois, Injaychock has had no problem laughing at himself. Similar to teenagers in his position, his joking manner became contagious between his friends throughout his high school team.

“You talk about a social guy, he is so easy to talk to,” said Racki, the head coach at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy. “He’s just a real laidback guy where he makes everybody around him feel comfortable, and that translates to his teammates as well.

“He just brings a lot to the table in terms of really enhancing team chemistry, bringing everybody together, laughing together or working our butts off together.”

Injaychock, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound rising senior, rose to three-star status in the 2027 class. The 46th-ranked interior offensive line recruit, Injaychock committed Friday to Missouri over Illinois, Ohio State and Wisconsin.

Luke Injaychock develops into Power Four lineman

The Nazareth Academy staff recognized footwork as the focus moving forward for Injaychock. But even with coaches pointing out the controllable aspects in the interior offensive lineman’s game, they also wanted to grow his toughness.

“He pushed everybody around in youth football,” Racki said. “When we brought him up, practicing in the summer, that’s when the light bulb started going off with him, where he’s no longer the biggest and the strongest.”

That didn’t discourage Injaychock.

He came along as a defensive lineman, learning that side of the ball much quicker before becoming a focal piece of the Nazareth Academy offense. But Racki always projected Injaychock to be an offensive line prospect.

Through his development, Injaychock showed college coaches an improved stance in offseason workouts. He got more into a seated position, putting his strong listening skills on display as a coachable player in a program featuring other Division-I talent.

“When we were doing takeoffs, he came out of his stance firing,” Racki said. “I love how he has evolved in terms of as a football player and his overall athleticism. … His confidence was just through the roof. I’m like, ‘Okay, well now he’s a big-time, Division-I prospect.’ This is exactly where I saw he could have went when he was a freshman. Now, here he has arrived.”