Luke Injaychock doesn’t eat cheese. The Class of 2027 offensive lineman never grew fond of the dairy product, and as a 6-foot-6, 285-pound Missouri commit, he has pointed to three years overseas for influencing his palette.

“When anyone says like, ‘Oh, what’s your fun fact?'” Injaychock said on an upcoming episode of The MizzouToday Show. “I say, ‘Oh, I lived in Kobe, Japan.'”

Injaychock’s family moved to Asia during the early years of his life. The Indiana native’s father took a job across the Pacific Ocean, and to this day, Injaychock has been influenced by that stop on the opposite end of the globe.

“A lot of that still affects me today, because those are some important years in like your development,” he said. “One fun fact is that I’m not a big cheese eater, because in Japan, there’s no cheese. I know a lot of people don’t like sushi — at least where I’m from — because they think it’s gross raw fish. I can eat it like it’s nothing, because I grew up eating it when I was a toddler.”

The Injaychock family returned to Kobe in 2024 to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of moving back to the United States. Although not remembering specific sights from his youth, Injaychock got waves of memories from the specific scents inside buildings, especially where he once lived, and tastes of foods.

“My parents gave me my favorite candy when I was there, and it was like instant nostalgia,” said Injaychock, who relished opportunities to explore more of the country with the intention of remembering specific landmarks. “Oh my gosh, I felt like I was transported back to 2012.”

Luke Injaychock savors Mizzou sushi rolls

The La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy three-star took his official visit the right weekend. Injaychock made his first trip back to Missouri since his May 1 commitment for the Tigers’ first three-day session of the spring, and the team presented a Missouri logo constructed completely of sushi rolls.

“I destroyed some of that,” Injaychock said. “Especially the ones wrapped in the seaweed and then the white ones, I destroyed it. … My entire plate was just the tomahawk steak and sushi. That’s all I ate.”

Injaychock has now turned his focus to visiting for the homecoming game against Florida on Oct. 3 with teammate and fellow Missouri commit Chris Kasky.