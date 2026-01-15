Where Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson, 2027 targets rank in Rivals150 update

Before Scottie Adkinson shared the floor with a possible future teammate in Jason Crowe Jr., the Missouri commit dropped in the rankings.

During the October update, Adkinson, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, checked in at No. 32 in the Rivals150. In the Jan. 5 update from senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, Adkinson slid 16 spots to No. 48.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound ball handler moved spots down to 11th among point guards while remaining the second-ranked prospect in the state of Missouri. Adkinson, a junior at St. Louis (Mo.) Webster Groves, is now the No. 38 recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Where Class of 2027 targets rank:

Dawson Battie, PF, No. 11

The nephew of former NBA forward Tony Battie, Dawson Battie received an in-person visit from head coach Dennis Gates and associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters in September. The younger Battie, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-star, was being targeted for a fall unofficial visit. Battie moved up three spots in the new-year update.

“Nothing but good things, honestly,” said Battie, who Missouri offered in late July. “I think it’s definitely bigger of a personal connection with the coaches. Coach Gates seems like a really down to earth guy, so I have no doubts about that. And then Coach SP, obviously, really good guy as well. … He reaches out almost every other day.”

Davion Thompson, PG, No. 40

Four-star Davion Thompson transferred to nearby Branson (Mo.) Link Academy for his junior campaign. In this update, he fell two spots. As the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard jumped on the staff’s radar during Nike EYBL Peach Jam, the Chicago-area product related easily with Gates. The Tigers sent four assistants to see Thompson and Cameron Barnes in December.

“Just knowing how he coaches, he’s from Chicago,” said Thompson, who began his prep career at Bolingbrook (Ill.) High. “It’s cool just knowing he’s from my hometown, and I feel like I can relate to him, especially on and off the court, just building that relationship with him and the staff.”

Cameron Barnes, PF, No. 121

Before moving into Link Academy for his junior season, Barnes unofficially visited the Tigers for the first time in August. He chipped away at nine spots in the January update. The Rivals Industry four-star forward joined his parents and brother, a student at Missouri, for the Week 1 football game against Central Arkansas. The staff has seen similar traits to recent Tigers as one of the more underrated targets in this group.

“I really like how Coach Gates welcomed my family there, welcomed me like he really wants me and my family at Mizzou,” Barnes said in September. “They really show a lot of interest. They’re always checking up on me, and even though it was on an unofficial, they still treated me like a main priority.”

Other targets ranked:

Missouri is actively recruiting Frazier, the former top in-state recruit at St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood East. But the four-star forward has transferred schools three times in the past year, while recently landing at Des Moines (Iowa) United Prep.