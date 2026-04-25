Mizzou cornerback Toriano Pride drafted No. 220 overall by Buffalo

Coming out of high school as the No. 67 player in the Class of 2022, expectations were high for Toriano Pride. And after his sophomore year when he joined Mizzou as the No. 44 player in the portal, they remained so.

The St. Louis product has lived up to the expectations as he gets the chance to move to the next level following his selection as the No. 220 overall player in the draft by the Buffalo Bills.

In his two years with the Tigers, Pride recorded 46 tackles with 1.5 for loss, four interceptions, 12 passes deflected, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions returned for a touchdown.

One of those pick-6s came in his very first game with the Tigers, but it took some time for Pride to fully adjust to playing with Mizzou. In his senior season, it all came together as he put up a fantastic run through the back half of the season.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound corner then went to the NFL Scouting Combine and really turned heads when he ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time among all cornerbacks.

Mizzou draft history

With Pride’s selection, the Tigers have now had six players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He joins Zion Young, Josiah Trotter, Chris McClellan, Keagen Trost and Kevin Coleman who were all picked on Day 2.

That makes the St. Louis product the 23rd Tiger player drafted since Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program. Many of those have been defensive backs. Pride joins Tyree Gillespie (fourth round in 2021), Joshuah Bledsoe (sixth round in 2021), Akayleb Evans (fourth round in 2022), Ennis Rakestraw (second round in 2024), Kris Abrams-Draine (fifth round in 2024) and JC Carlies (fifth round in 2024) as Mizzou defensive backs drafted in the Drinkwitz era.