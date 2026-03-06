Mizzou DC Corey Batoon, DT Marquis Gracial and LB Nicholas Rodriguez after March 6 practice: 'There's a lot of new faces out there'

Mizzou defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, defensive tackle Marquis Gracial and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez met with media after practice on March 6. Here are the full videos of all three.

Corey Batoon

“Spring, you always kind of go back foundationally,” Batoon said. “And you kind of peel it back. You don’t assumer anything, whether you got a bunch of guys that are coming back that have been here a couple of years, or are brand new to the program. Don’t assume anything and you start from ground zero.”

“The schematics haven’t really changed,” Batoon said. “And again, spring isn’t about that. It’s about individual player development. … We’re trying to build a foundation.”

Marquis Gracial

“Personally, I’m working really on my pass rush,” Gracial said. “It’s something that was kind of lackadaisical for me last year. Just something I could get better at. I was real good in the run, but pass rush is definitely something that I need to get better at. So that’s what I’ve been working on.”

Nicholas Rodriguez

“I’m just kind of working on everything, just trying to build stuff and build some pass rush mechanics and stuff like that,” Rodriguez said. “But realistically, just trying to get better every day. And spring ball is the time to do that.”