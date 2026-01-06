Mizzou defensive end Damon Wilson entering the portal

After one season in Columbia, Mizzou defensive end Damon Wilson is entering the transfer portal according to a report from On3 national football insider Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett.

NEW: Missouri star EDGE Damon Wilson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos and @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Wilson totaled 9 sacks this season.https://t.co/Qf2Sgbe3H0 pic.twitter.com/dKedjIeOex — On3 (@On3sports) January 6, 2026

Wilson joined the Tigers out of the transfer portal going into 2025 after starting his career at Georgia.

He flourished with Mizzou. Wilson led the Tigers with 9.0 sacks to go with 23 total tackles, an interception and two batted passes.

He amassed 54 total pressures this season, which tied for 11th among all edge rushers in college football last season.

Wilson will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

The rising senior is part of an active lawsuit with Georgia. It is regarding his transfer process following the 2024 season.

Tiger fans had anxiously been waiting to learn Wilson’s fate as it seemed likely he would depart for the NFL.

Without Wilson, the Tigers will return a defensive end group of Darris Smith, Langden Kitchen and Daedon Hopkins.

The Tigers also have incoming JUCO signee DeMarcus Johnson, rated as the No. 1 edge rusher available in the Class of 2026.

Wilson becomes the third expected portal departure of the room, joining Javion Hilson, who committed to Virginia Tech earlier Tuesday, and Nate Johnson, who has not yet officially entered the portal but was removed from the Mizzou online roster just before the opening of the portal window.

The Tigers had already been connected to transfer defensive ends. Mizzou is a school of interest for Florida edge rusher Jayden Woods, and the Tigers have visits with New Hampshire edge Jordan Mcallister and Florida State edge Jaden Jones this week.