Mizzou defensive end Zion Young drafted No. 45 overall by Baltimore Ravens

After spending two years with Mizzou, defensive end Zion Young is headed to Baltimore. Young was drafted with the No. 45 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta product originally committed to Mizzou out of high school. But he flipped his commitment to Michigan State, where he spent the first two years of his college career. After his sophomore season, Young decided he was right the first time and joined the Tigers out of the transfer portal.

In his first year, he played a secondary role to Johnny Walker Jr., producing 42 tackles with 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Then as a senior, he took on a leadership role. Young paired with Damon Wilson to be one of the best edge rushing groups in college football.

Young produced 42 tackles once again. But in his second season, 16.5 of them came for a loss with 6.5 sacks.

Off-field issue

Young was arrested in mid December before the Tigers’ bowl game. His charges were DWI, speeding, and a failure to properly affix a license plate. He was released on summons and ended up playing against Virginia in the Gator Bowl less than two weeks later.

Mizzou draft history

Young became the 18th Mizzou player drafted since Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program. With Young’s selection, Mizzou has had a player drafted in 22 consecutive drafts, going back to Atiyyah Ellison in the third round in 2005.

Mizzou has now had a player taken in one of the top two rounds in three consecutive drafts. The last such run came from 2013-15. In 2024, the Tigers had both Darius Robinson (No. 27) and Ennis Rakestraw (No. 61) in the top two rounds. Then in 2025, Armand Membou (No. 7) and Luther Burden (No. 39) both went in the top two rounds. In the 2013-15 run, Mizzou had Sheldon Richardson (No. 13 in 2013), Kony Ealy (No. 60 in 2014), Justin Britt (No. 64 in 2014), Shane Ray (No. 23) in 2015, Dorial Green-Beckham (No. 41 in 2015), Mitch Morse (No. 49 in 2015) and Markus Golden (No. 58 in 2015).

The Tigers’ next expected player off the board is likely Josiah Trotter. If Trotter is selected in the second round, it would be the first run of three consecutive years with two players in the top two rounds in program history.