Mizzou drops heartbreaker, 74-72, to Georgia

“You tell me what you saw,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said.

Gates had a pretty singular focus after his Tigers dropped a 74-72 matchup with Georgia at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to win a home game when you have 12 free-throw attempts and your opponent has 21,” Gates said.

Again and again, the question came back to officiating. The Tigers took nine fewer free throws than Georgia and though Mizzou made 11-of-12 (the best percentage Mizzou has shot from the line this season), the Tigers were at a severe disadvantage from the stripe.

“Free throw shooting, it’s great to shoot that percentage,” Gates said. “But only 12 at home in a very physical game … I’ll watch the film, but you tell me what you saw.”

The final possession

Though the Tigers didn’t get the calls Gates wanted throughout the night, they still led 18 seconds to play.

Mizzou called its final timeout as Georgia was set to inbound from underneath the Tiger basket to make sure it had the play it wanted.

The Bulldogs inbounded behind a screen and as they do just about every possession, the Tigers’ switched on defense. Shawn Phillips was left guarding Marcus Millender. Millender drove the right side of the lane, went under Phillips outstretched arm and hit a layup while drawing a foul.

He hit the free throw to put Georgia up two points with 5 seconds left.

“He made it and they called the foul,” Gates said. “So it did not go according to plan. For that foul to take place at the end, I can understand if he made the layup. But if it was a foul based off the physicality of what was going on, I can’t agree with it. We had a 7-(foot)-1 defending a 5-11 guard in the paint. He made a difficult shot.”

After having used their final timeout leading up to the inbound, the Tigers didn’t get a chance to discuss the offensive play to follow. Mizzou inbounded to T.O. Barrett, who seemed to stroll up the court unaware the final five seconds were ticking away. He pushed the ball ahead to Jacob Crews for a catch-and-shoot 3 from well beyond the line and it was off the mark.

The Tigers had lost, but the intensity of the game flowed over. Crews and a Georgia player began to yell back and forth, leading to Gates waving the Georgia players off the floor without shaking hands.

“I told Georgia to walk off,” Gates said. “I told Georgia to walk off, I didn’t want no players to get any kind of altercation. They got heated, it was a tough game. … Then Crews got upset because the player walked over him toward that end. So I didn’t want them to shake hands. I pushed them out the way.”

Another slow start

As they have multiple times recently, Mizzou got off to a poor start overall.

This time it came slightly later in the first half, though.

Georgia opened with a 7-2 run, but Mizzou was quickly able to go on an 8-0 run of its own.

That’s when the slump hit. The Tigers got a layup from Mark Mitchell with 15:18 left in the half to take the 3-point lead, by the time they scored their next point, 7:19 of game clock had run off and Georgia had jumped ahead 20-10.

“They were playing really good defense,” Mitchell said of the slump. “I think we were just a little rattled. We didn’t get to exactly what we wanted. … Just didn’t execute it quite as well. But I think once we flowed into the game, we got into our rhythm. Then we started attacking it pretty well.”

The Tigers answered that 7-minute slump with a 10-0 run across the next 1:58, tying the game at 20 with 6:01 left to play.

But Georgia pulled back in front with a 7-0 run before taking a 29-26 lead into halftime.

“It was a game of runs, they go on a run, we go on a run, they go on a run,” Gates said.

Out of the break

The game was much less streaky in the second half. The teams tied at 32, 37, 48, 50 and 61.

But once again, a question of officiating came up with about 13 minutes left. Crews went up to try to block a 3-point attempt from Justin Bailey and it looked like Bailey might have stuck his foot out toward Crews as he was coming down.

Crews took a hard fall after, holding his left elbow, but was able to return to the game and play an important role in Mizzou keeping close at the end.

“I’m glad Crews didn’t break his elbow on the 3-point attempt,” Gates said. “Meaning the contest that he had and the player just blatantly tripped him. That was a dangerous play in itself. Glad Crews is not hurt on that play.”

Down the stretch

Mizzou led by 5 with 10:11 left, but the Tigers couldn’t extend the advantage. Eventually, Georgia led by 5 with 4:38 to play. But once again, neither team could pull away.

Georgia seemed in control with a 71-67 lead and 1:50 left to play, but as the shot clock wound down, Jayden Stone turned on the baseline and fired up a prayer, which went in to bring the Tigers back within a possession.

After a missed jumper on an out-of-control possession for Georgia, the Tigers called timeout and drew up a play to get Crews a look from the top of the key.

He sank it to put the Tigers in front with 18 seconds left. And it was the same look Gates was hoping for on the final shot.

“We went through the same scenario that we had when we went up,” Gates said of the final possession. “Obviously, that was the situation that took place, our players knew what to do. We got a shot off, it was a tough shot, but it was something that we had ran before.”

Stats

Mizzou shot 27-of-67 (40.3 percent) from the field, but just 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3. The Tigers were 11-of-12 (91.7 percent) at the line.

Georgia was 24-of-65 (36.9 percent) overall, 8-of-29 (27.6 percent) from deep and 18-of-21 (85.7 percent) from the stripe.

The Bulldogs out rebounded Mizzou 44-39, including a 19-15 lead in offensive boards. Georgia led just 11-10 in second-chance points as neither team was able to capitalize consistently after offensive rebounds.

Mizzou committed just 12 turnovers, but those turned into 19 Georgia points, while the Tigers forced 10 turnovers and scored 10 points on those chances.

Mitchell led the way for the Tigers with 18 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Stone, who was scoreless in the first half, ended with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Crews ended with 11 points and five boards.

Postgame press

