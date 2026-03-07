Mizzou drops OT opportunity against Arkansas

Coming into the final game of the regular season, Mizzou had its opportunities.

The Tigers had done the work and fought back into tournament contention, ranked wins against Vanderbilt and Tennessee had put them in position. But in the final week, the Tigers were unable to get the job done.

A loss against Oklahoma on Tuesday turned into an 88-84 overtime loss against Arkansas at Mizzou Arena on Saturday as the Tigers attempted to celebrate senior night.

But as the SEC Tournament looms, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates believes his team did enough to continue on to the NCAA Tournament.

“Being able to look at our matrix, our wins above bubble, this is elite, our efficiency with our starters,” Gates said. “Most people, you look at injuries toward the end of the season will impact somebody’s seeding. Some people lost some key players. So we gained our key players and we’ve played an outstanding style of basketball. And that’s what our measurement should be on, when we got 100 percent.”

The opportunities through the season and into the final week led to opportunities throughout the matchup with the No. 20 Razorbacks. The Tigers had the opportunity to play the Razorbacks without their best player, Darius Acuff. But that didn’t stop Arkansas from using a seven-player rotation (including 4:08 from one bench player) to win in Mizzou Arena.

After falling behind 28-13 midway through the first half, the Tigers fought back with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 39-36 going to the break.

“We got stops,” Gates said. “We stopped that team from being in fast break, we took care of the basketball, was able to rebound. And I thought we were organized from the standpoint of offensively, being able to execute. Being able to put the ball in Mark (Mitchell’s) hands and allow him to play make.”

After halftime

And after Arkansas built up to a 44-36 lead in the second, the Tigers used an 11-0 run to take their first lead of the day at 45-44 with 16:42 left, then 47-44 soon after.

The teams went back and forth a couple of times across the next few minutes, with Mizzou using an 8-0 run to build a 62-57 advantage before Arkansas retook the lead with 6:33 left to play.

The teams then tied at 63, 64, 65, 67, 69, 71, 73 and eventually 74.

With less than a minute to play, Mitchell hit a tough layup and an and-1 free throw to put the Tigers up 74-73. But Arkansas hit a free throw with 31.6 seconds left to tie the game.

The Tigers then had one of their first major opportunities to claim the win.

But with 30 seconds left, the Tigers ran off 23 before Anthony Robinson called timeout to hold off a trap. Mizzou drew up a play with 7 seconds on the game clock and 5 seconds on the shot clock.

T.O. Barrett drove into the lane and created enough space, but his layup was short. After hitting the rim, the ball came down to Trent Pierce underneath the basket. But the buzzer for the shot clock sounded as Pierce hustled to get a putback up.

“The shot clock went off, and I thought it was the regulation,” Pierce said. “So I kind of threw it up there, not realizing that there was so much time left, or there’s like a second and a half, two seconds left. So I could have come down with it, went straight up. And I didn’t realize that.”

The attempt was off and the teams went to overtime.

“They had multiple opportunities at the end,” Gates said. “We just didn’t close it.”

Overtime

The teams went back and forth again in the extra five minutes, eventually tying at 81 with 1:45 left and a Shawn Phillips layup put Mizzou in front with a free throw with 51 seconds left.

But Arkansas scored seven of the game’s final nine points to pull away.

“In overtime, I just thought our guys not only put us in a good position throughout the game, but the ball just didn’t bounce our way,” Gates said.

Outlook

But now, the Tigers are left sitting at 20-11 overall and 10-8 in SEC play as they wait through the day to find out their seeding for the SEC Tournament.

And even more than that, they’ll have to wait to see if the NCAA Tournament selection committee is as confident in the Tigers’ resume as Mizzou is. Or as confident as Arkansas coach John Calipari.

“Where they are now, obviously an NCAA Tournament team,” Calipari said. “And a team that can advance. My guess is Dennis will push them that way.”

Stats

Mizzou shot 30-of-63 (47.6 percent) as a team, 6-of-20 (30 percent) from 3 and 18-of-24 (75 percent) from the free-throw line.

Arkansas shot 33-of-67 (49.3 percent) overall, 8-of-16 (50 percent) from deep and 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) from the stripe.

The Tigers point points off turnovers 18-15, though Mizzou committed 13 turnovers to Arkansas’ 11. The Razorbacks won second-chance points 14-11 and led the rebounding battle 38-34 overall and 13-10 on the offensive glass.

Mizzou had 13 turnovers to 11 assists.

Mitchell shined on Senior Day as he tried to power the Tigers to a win all on his own. He had a career-high 32 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.

“You can say, ‘Don’t let him go left,’ well then he goes right and he scores and he makes free throws and he rebounds,” Calipari said. “He’s one of those guys in this league. He should be first-team all conference.”

Pierce added 13 points and six boards, while Phillips ended with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Stone finished with 11 points, six boards and two steals, while Barrett had 10 points and two assists.

Robinson had five assists, five points and three rebounds off the bench.

Postgame press conferences

Up next

The Tigers will wait through Saturday’s other SEC games to discover who and when they will play in the SEC Tournament starting next week.