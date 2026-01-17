Mizzou drops road contest at LSU, 78-70

Mizzou set the tone right from the start. And it wasn’t a favorable tone for the Black & Gold.

The Columbia Tigers went on the road to face LSU and missed their first seven shots. They never climbed out of that initial 10-0 hole and lost 78-70.

“I think the last 30 minutes of the game was sort of where we got our rhythm. Not those first five to 10,” Mizzou catch Dennis Gates said. “And credit LSU. They did a great job in their game plan.”

LSU came into the matchup off a heartbreaking buzzer-beater loss to Kentucky and without leading scorer and distributor Dedan Thomas.

But right off the bat, that didn’t matter for the Bayou Bengals.

LSU jumped out to a 10-0 lead as Mizzou couldn’t take the rim off the basket. And while the visiting Tigers’ offensive tone was set in those opening six minutes, another important moment came as Mizzou leading scorer Mark Mitchell collected his first foul less than 30 seconds into the game.

Mitchell ended with just four fouls, but was only able to play 25 minutes as he sat a large portion of the second half. Mix that in with Ant Robinson, who played just 17 minutes, and the Tigers’ two stars who average more than 30 minutes played per game had very limited performances. Though for different reasons.

While Mitchell was limited for fouls, Robinson was limited after being benched. The Tigers’ starting junior point guard was taken off the floor with 18:14 left to play and appeared for less than 30 seconds after that, coming in with 6:01 left, then leaving for good with 5:34 remaining.

“I didn’t go away from him, I just decided to go with T.O. Barrett, T.O. was playing well,” Gates said. “I saw how the team was responding. He was able to get downhill … ultimately, being able to be a little bit more careful taking care of the ball. T.O. still had five turnovers, so my point guards ended the game with eight turnovers out of the 12. And that didn’t give us an opportunity.”

Wire-to-wire

After jumping out to the 10-0 lead, LSU never allowed Mizzou back within a score during the first half.

The Black & Gold cut the advantage to 5 after a Trent Pierce 3, then four after a Barrett layup and again after a Jayden Stone layup. But LSU put up a 6-0 run to make it 19-9 with 9:08 left before halftime and Mizzou never got closer than 6 the rest of the half.

LSU extended as far as a 12-point lead at 33-21 as Marquel Sutton led a Bayou Bengal charge with 19 first-half points. He ended with 26 points and six rebounds.

LSU took a 37-27 lead into halftime.

“We got the stops, we didn’t get the rebound,” Gates said. “Their second-chance points was a major part of that. In addition to that, we had some good looks that we did not knock down. And we should have gotten to the free-throw line a little quicker. It hurt when Mark Mitchell picked up that first block-out foul. That was an opportunity for us to get a stop and possibly a score. But instead that’s another opportunity.”

Chipping away

LSU tried to pull away early in the second half, extending to a 14-point lead twice in the first four minutes.

But Pierce and Stone hit a couple of 3s to bring Mizzou back within seven. Then Barrett hit a layup to make it a 50-47 game with 11:44 left.

But the visiting Tigers had to try to come back without their leading scorer as Mitchell collected his fourth foul with 14:27 left and took a seat until the 6:01 mark.

In that stretch, Mizzou cut the LSU lead from 48-39 to 65-57. The overall chipping away in his absence doesn’t tell the full story though as Mizzou cut the deficit to three at three times while Mitchell was on the bench.

But the Black & Gold were never able to get closer than three. After Mitchell returned, LSU built back out to a 10-point lead three times and Mizzou never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

“We had multiple opportunities to cut it to one possession and we just didn’t come out with the offensive rebound,” Gates said. “Whether it was a four-point game, three-point game, they made big shot after big shot. Big play after big play.”

Stats

Stone led the Tigers with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, while also grabbing four rebounds.

Mitchell ended with 13 points and five boards in just 25 minutes.

Barrett reached 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. He has now recorded double-digits points in consecutive games for the first time.

Shawn Phillips ended with 10 points and five rebounds. He went 6-of-8 at the free-throw line.

Mizzou committed 12 turnovers, while LSU had seven. The Bayou Bengals scored 11 points off those opportunities, while the Black & Gold had seven.

LSU grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and scored 21 second-chance points. Mizzou had nine offensive boards and 13 second-chance points.

“It’s demoralizing,” Gates said. “We left it on the board. Even that last possession, they found a way to get the offensive rebound. We gotta grab them with two hands. But I think ultimately, being able to cut out, block out that’s what we did so well in our previous outings. But tonight we didn’t.”

Up next

Mizzou (13-5, 3-2 SEC) will return to Mizzou Arena to host Georgia at 8 p.m. Tuesday.