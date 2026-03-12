Mizzou drops SEC Tournament matchup with Kentucky

As has been the case many times in the 2025-26 basketball season, Mizzou had the opportunity to win.

And as has been the case six times now, the Tigers did not take advantage.

This time, the inability to grab hold of the chance led to a 78-72 loss to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday.

“Would love to have some possessions back, but you can’t,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “Obviously, here we are. We’ll be waiting our fate to see what the selection committee says.”

Starting as early as the Tiger’s five-point loss to Notre Dame back in December, where a three-point lead with 1:42 left ended with a 12-4 game-losing run by the Irish, each of the Tigers’ worst losses have had some similar elements. The Tigers missed 12 free throws to drop a seven-point loss to Ole Miss. Then Mizzou allowed 21 second-chance points in an eight-point loss to LSU.

A driving layup from a 5-foot-11 guard scoring above a 7-foot center led to a two-point loss to Georgia. And a last-second missed layup, then multiple dropped overtime chances ended in an 88-84 loss to Arkansas.

Now, the Tigers fought all the way back from a 16-point deficit early in the second half to take a 70-69 lead with 2:34 left to play.

But Kentucky ended the game on a 9-2 run. And each of those games have had a similar theme when Gates looks back afterward.

‘Self inflictions.’

“Ultimately, you got to protect the basketball,” Gates said. “No self-infliction. And be able to execute down the stretch.”

And now, those self-inflictions have left the Tigers hoping the NCAA Tournament selection committee views the team as highly as Gates does.

“It’s not an elevator pitch, it’s just facts,” Gates said. “We’re in one of the best conferences in basketball. … One of 36 teams with five Quad 1 wins, we don’t have a bad loss at all, there’s no bad loss on our record, meaning Quad 3s and, I guess, Quad 4. We have some great wins at home and on the road. We just lost to a top, what, 25-30 team in NET or whatnot. But the NET doesn’t look at where our team is.”

“Wins Above Bubble is there,” Gates added. “Our style of play is there. I think we’re a completely different team just because of the fact that we are a little bit more healthy. … Everything that’s been published right now in media is not accurate information based off of inside that room. They’re educated guesses based off the history. I hope we have a shot, but we’ll see.”

Early struggles

The Tigers were plagued by turnovers immediately Thursday. Mizzou had four before the under-16 timeout.

On Thursday, the turnovers were the key ‘self-infliction’ as the Tigers committed 15, which turned into 17 Kentucky points, mostly on open runs at the hoop.

Those early turnovers didn’t turn into a massive Kentucky lead initially, but the Wildcats were able to build a 14-7 advantage. Then an 8-0 run late in the first half put Kentucky up 28-20 after Mizzou had fought back to tie the game.

Kentucky built as far as a 12-point advantage in the first-half, but a Jacob Crews 3 sent the game to halftime with Mizzou trailing 38-29.

“When you have four turnovers that early in the game, that leads to baskets for the opposing team,,” Gates said. “… We gifted some points in the paint based off our turnovers, we gifted fast-break points. And obviously you can’t put yourself in a situation like that where they’re unearned opportunities.”

Falling back

Kentucky came out of the halftime break hot, putting up 15 of the first 23 points to extend to a 53-37 advantage.

That came with Mizzou center Shawn Phillips off the floor due to foul trouble. But once he re-entered the game after the second-half under-16 timeout, the Tigers started charging back.

A 7-0 Mizzou run cut the advantage to 53-44. Then a 6-0 Tiger run made it 58-53.

A quick four points from Mark Mitchell, who tied the career high of 32 points he set against Arkansas to finish the regular season on Saturday, got the Tigers within 60-57.

“He would rather score zero points and get the win,” Gates said. “I’ll just start with that right away. … We have a great player on our roster. He does what he needs to do to put his team in position. The individual performances, Mark doesn’t care about it at all. I thought he did what he had to do.”

Mitchell continued to pour in the points for Mizzou, scoring 10 straight Tiger points, ending with a 3 to make it 67-63 before a Trent Pierce 3 made it 67-66 with 4:02 left to play.

Kentucky extended the advantage with a jumper, but Mitchell hit two straight shots and for the first time since the 19 minute mark of the first half, Mizzou had the lead. The Tigers were in front 70-69 with 2:34 left to play.

“They did a great job fighting back to be able to be in this environment and be down, but also show the poise that they’ve shown to catch the lead again,” Gates said. “I wish we would have had the lead for more duration of the game.”

But the lead lasted all of 28 seconds before Kentucky put together a 7-0 run to go up 76-70 and claim the advantage for good.

“We can’t put ourselves in a situation where the next possession, or whichever possession, they earn a foul shot away from the rim and that is where, I think that was the last time we had the lead,” Gates said.

Stats

Mitchell scored 32 points on 13-of-21 shooting with seven rebounds, including four on the offensive end. But he committed four turnovers and dished out just one assist.

T.O. Barrett had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to go with three steals. But he also committed three turnovers.

No other Tiger reached 10 points. Jayden Stone had seven rebounds, while Phillips ended with eight points and five boards.

Mizzou shot 26-of-55 (47.3 percent) overall, 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from 3 and 15-of-23 (65.2 percent) from the free-throw line.

Kentucky shot 27-of-55 (49.1 percent) from the field, 6-of-21 (28.6 percent) from deep and 18-of-23 (78.3 percent) from the stripe.

Mizzou won the rebounding battle 35-27, including an 11-7 lead in offensive rebounds that led to a 16-9 advantage in second-chance points. Kentucky won points in the paint 42-38.

Up next

Mizzou (20-13) will have to wait until Selection Sunday to discover its fate for the NCAA Tournament. Current projections at time of writing often have the Tigers heading to Dayton for a play-in game.