Mizzou DT Chris McClellan drafted No. 77 overall by Green Bay

It only took two nights for Mizzou defensive tackle Chris McClellan to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

McClellan was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 77th overall pick.

McClellan was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked the No. 123 player in the Class of 2022 when he signed with Florida. But after two years, McClellan hit the transfer portal.

He decided to join one of the other schools that offered him out of high school, Mizzou. And in two years with the Tigers, the 6-foot-4, 313-pound defensive tackle turned into a star.

In his first year, alongside Kristian Williams, who is on the Denver Broncos‘ roster, McClellan amassed 39 tackles with 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. Then as the leader in the room his senior year, he improved to 48 tackles with 8.0 for loss and 6.0 sacks.

Mizzou draft history

McClellan became the third Tiger selected in the 2026 draft. Which made him the 20th Mizzou player chosen since Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program. He joined defensive end Zion Young and linebacker Josiah Trotter as Day 2 picks.

McClellan is the first defensive tackle taken since Drinkwitz took over, but the fourth defensive lineman. The last Tiger defensive tackle selected in the draft was Jordan Elliott, who the Browns took in the third round of the 2020 draft.