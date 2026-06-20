How Class of 2028 recruits performed at Mizzou's Elite Camp

No other quarterback likely had more connections to the Missouri staff than Austan Cristiaan during Elite Camp on June 4. The Class of 2028 three-star, who has offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech and others, learned more about how the Tigers have approached recruiting signal-callers.

“They explained that they are taking their time with 2028 quarterbacks and plan to focus more on that class during the fall,” Cristiaan said. “From a personal standpoint, I want to continue developing as a vocal leader and helping my team win in every way.”

Former Missouri offensive lineman Jonah Dubinski — who is Cristiaan’s head coach at Community School of Naples (Fla.) — played under Tigers special teams assistant coach Jonathan Rutledge at Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge. Assistant director of player personnel Logan Twehous played quarterback behind Dubinski.

“Coach Twehous gave us a tour of the facilities and spent a lot of time with us during the visit,” Cristiaan said. “It was really cool to see those connections. … I could definitely see myself there. Mizzou is a special place. I already had a relationship with (quarterbacks coach) Garrett Riley, so it was great working with him and learning more about the program.”

RB Kentz Brown

Two days after competing at Elite Camp on June 11, Kentz Brown received an offer from running backs coach Curtis Luper. A Dumas (Ark.) three-star, Brown participated with a high level of effort within each rep.

“I wanted to show the staff how coachable I was listening to every little detail,” Brown said. “Coach Luper mentioned every time he helped someone else I was right there soaking in every little thing. He said he liked how I ran routes, have great hands and can move. It felt really good hearing that came from him, knowing how hard I went at camp.”

Had a great day at @MizzouFootball today thank you @CoachTwe for the invite and huge thanks to @CoachLoop for the coaching today ! pic.twitter.com/KBSkTCS8eX — Kentz brown⭐️ (@kentzbrown2028) June 11, 2026

Missouri has always stuck out to Brown, given its production at running back in the past five seasons. Additionally, Eli Drinkwitz has a connection to Brown, whose high school coach, Sherodrick Smith, played under the Tigers head coach at Arkansas State in 2012.

LB Blake Nesbitt

The grandson of former Truman State head coach Gregg Nesbitt, Blake Nesbitt spent his second consecutive summer break at Missouri on June 11. A Rivals Industry four-star linebacker, the younger Nesbitt earned an offer from linebackers coach Derek Nicholson following camp last offseason.

“Always great to get out there,” said the Kirksville (Mo.) standout, who also visited in September and March. “I covered much better in the 1-on-1 drills, and I still love working with (assistant linebackers) coach (Chris) Ball and Coach Nicholson.”

DL Chase Foster II

Missouri offered Chase Foster II in early April before getting him to campus for the first time June 11. Tigers defensive line coach Chop Harbin recruited with the Rivals Industry four-star at Tennessee as well, hosting Foster for a Volunteers’ camp in June 2025.

“It was nice seeing him again,” the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy rising junior said. “(Defensive tackles) coach (David) Blackwell and Coach Drink, it was great meeting them and getting coached up by Coach Blackwell during camp. Coach Chop liked how I looked from the last time he saw me.”

TE Max Trillo

The former Lee’s Summit (Mo.) teammate of Missouri wide receiver Karsten Fiene and running back Preston Hatfield, Max Trillo went to Elite Camp for a second straight offseason. The unranked recruit previously connected with ex-Tigers staffer Derham Cato before meeting new tight ends coach Alex Atkins.

“I got to talk to Karsten a little bit about how his summer is going, and by what he’s told me, it’s been great,” Trillo said. “I really liked Coach Atkins. He’s one of two coaches I’ve interacted with at camps the last few weeks that would be a really good fit for me. When I think about continuing to develop, the way he coaches and communicates really benefit me.”

EDGE Cash Mathis

A spring practice visitor, Cash Mathis returned to Missouri to see Blackwell and Harbin again. The Enid (Okla.) edge rusher has compiled Power Four offers, while the Tiger have continued to evaluate him: “I like to go and get good competition.”