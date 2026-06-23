How Class of 2029 recruits performed at Mizzou's Elite Camp

For Carson Campbell, his return to Missouri didn’t feel too different. The Class of 2029 offensive lineman had received an offer from the Tigers in January, but compared to his visit last offseason, he still experienced attention from the staff.

“The last time I was up here (June 19, 2025), I felt the love from every coach I interacted with,” Campbell said. “I felt that same love this time around as well.”

Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones extended a scholarship to Campbell during a trip to Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints five month ago. Jones gave pointers to the 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior offensive lineman on not leaning forward in pass sets and making sure his whole cleat stuck into the ground in his stance.

“I love coach Jones to death,” Campbell said following his camp appearance June 11. “You can tell that he really cares for his players through how he coaches and how my interactions with him are.”

QB Braden Biermann

Braden Biermann‘s father served as a trainer for Missouri assistant quarterbacks coach Brendan Bognar while at St. Louis (Mo.) Westminster Christian Academy and Murray State. The two came full circle as Biermann worked alongside Bognar on June 4.

“His style of coaching and language is what I am used to, so it made it very natural to work with him,” Biermann said. “I felt a lot more comfortable at the Elite Camp this year. Being a year older and having more experience helped me relax and just perform. I think the biggest area I’ve improved is my arm strength and velocity. I’ve put in a lot of work over the past year. I feel like the ball is coming out with more speed and confidence than it did last summer.”

Biermann, a rising sophomore at Chesterfield (Mo.) Parkway West, was invited back for a game this fall. The 5-foot-11, 161-pound signal caller has received early offers from Kent State and Missouri State.

OL Michael Werges

Although not seeing fellow Eureka (Mo.) product Jack Lange this visit June 4, Michael Werges returned to campus for a second time in the past four months. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound offensive tackle also attended the home finale in November.

“I had a great time with Coach Jones and the entire Mizzou coaching staff,” Werges said. “I appreciate their hospitality and the time they spent working with me, and I look forward to getting back to campus this fall.”