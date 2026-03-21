Mizzou ends season in first round of NCAA Tournament with loss to Miami

The Mizzou basketball team was presented with an opportunity.

For the third time in four years, the Tigers made the NCAA Tournament. And for the second consecutive year, they played at a first-weekend site close to home. For the first time, it was a site within the state of Missouri. One the Tigers play at every single season. And the crowd reflected as much.

But the No. 10 seed Tigers were unable to use the home-court advantage presented to them by the NCAA Tournament selection committee in an 80-66 loss to No. 7 seed Miami on Friday, ending the 2025-26 season on a four-game skid.

Mizzou ends the season with a record of 20-13. The Tigers continue a streak of 17 years without making it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “I’m proud of what we’ve done this year. You want to get to the Tournament and win games and we wasn’t able to do that.”

After a slow start that lasted about the first 17 minutes of game action, the Tigers trailed 27-17. But finally, Mizzou was able to put together a run.

Mark Mitchell hit two free throws with 2:54 left before halftime, the first two attempts of the game for the Tigers, which prompted a 9-0 Mizzou run going into halftime.

“We are a resilient group,” Tiger guard Anthony Robinson said. “No one thought we were ever going to be in this spot last time we played here. Just a resilient group.”

But coming out of the break, Mizzou wasn’t able to keep the run going. The Tigers hung around trailing by a score, then a Shawn Phillips dunk tied the game at 32.

But Miami, as it did every time Mizzou gained momentum, responded. The Hurricanes hit a layup and a 3 to extend back to a five-point lead. It would take another 8 minutes of action for the Tigers to tie the game back up.

With 10:02 left to play and trailing 49-43, Robinson answered the call. He stepped back for a 3 to bring the Tigers within a score.

“Every loss hurts, no matter how close it is,” Robinson said. “But you know, just us knowing that we could have been in there and could have been on the other side of the outcome definitely hurts.”

Then a Jayden Stone and-1 layup tied the game at 49 and two Trent Pierce free throws put the Tigers in front with 9:15 left to play.

It was the first Tiger lead since the game’s opening points as Stone took over after halftime with 14 points.

“Late in the game, 7:50 mark in the second, we were able to take a lead,” Gates said. “But from that lead, that’s when Miami was able to get that run going.”

Once again, the Hurricanes responded. A quick 14-3 run to Miami in front for good and extended the lead out to nine with 4:28 left to play. Miami built to a double-digit advantage with 1:37 to go and scored 12 of the game’s final 16 points to pull away.

Stats

Mizzou shot 20-of-57 (35.1 percent) from the field, 10-of-28 (35.7 percent) from 3 and 16-of-18 (88.9 percent) from the free-throw line.

Miami shot 26-of-60 (43.3 percent) overall, 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) from deep and 17-of-29 (58.6 percent) at the stripe.

Miami dominated the rebounding battle 46-30 with a 16-7 lead in offensive boards, which lead to a 19-2 advantage in second-chance points.

“It was evident what hurt us,” Gates said. “They ended the game with 19 second-chance points and we just couldn’t keep those guys off the boards.”

Mitchell ended his Mizzou career with a 19-point performance, shooting 4-of-10 overall and 3-of-4 from 3. It marked a new career high in 3-pointers made in a game. He added an 8-of-10 showing at the free-throw line, five assists, three rebounds and two blocks. But he did also have five turnovers as Miami spent the majority of its defensive focus on stopping him.

“They built a wall that made it hard for me most of the game,” Mitchell said. “Kudos to them.”

Stone ended with 21 points and six rebounds, while Robinson finished with 11 points, five assists, four boards and three steals.

Mitchell, Stone and Robinson were a combined 14-of-26 (53.85 percent) overall, 9-of-15 (60 percent) from 3 and 14-of-16 (87.5 percent) from the free-throw line. They also combined for 13 of the team’s 30 rebounds, 11 of Mizzou’s 16 assists, two of the team’s five blocks and four of the team’s five steals.

The rest of the Tigers combined for just 15 points on 6-of-31 (19.35 percent) shooting overall, 1-of-13 (7.7 percent) from 3 and 2-of-2 at the line.