Mizzou escapes College Station with win against Texas A&M

There was only one SEC team the Tigers had played more than once that Mizzou hadn’t beaten under coach Dennis Gates.

Going into Wednesday’s game in College Station, Texas, Gates and the Tigers were 0-5 against Texas A&M.

After a perfectly drawn up play to Shawn Phillips on offense, followed by a last-second block from Phillips on defense, Gates and the Tigers have their first win against the Aggies since 2022.

Phillips’ dunk gave the Tigers an 86-85 win.

“Shawn Phillips executed that game-winning basket after that timeout to a ‘T,'” Gates said. “… Our guys executed everything they needed to.”

The final offensive play

With 1:35 left to play, Texas A&M hit a jumper to go up 85-84. It was the 14th lead change of the game and seventh of the final five minutes.

Each team missed a shot, leading to a Mizzou possession and timeout with 25 seconds left.

Gates called his team over to draw up the final play on offense.

And trailing by 1, the Tigers turned to their center.

Mark Mitchell collected a pass on the left wing, then Trent Pierce came in front the right block behind Phillips to set a screen. Phillips casually stepped behind his screened defender onto the block, then launched himself into the air to catch Mitchell’s alley-oop pass and throw it down to put the Tigers up for good with 17 seconds left.

MARK MITCHELL TO SHAWN PHILLIPS



Tigers back in front!!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/a9xLEaH5p2 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) February 12, 2026

But the game wasn’t over yet.

Texas A&M took the ball to the other end and put up a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left. The shot was off, but the Aggies pulled in the rebound and were able to call timeout with 3 seconds left on the clock.

The final play went to Rashaun Agee, who had taken over the Texas A&M offense throughout the second half, and Agee attacked the paint. But there was Phillips again to swat the shot attempt away and claim the Tigers’ third consecutive win.

“We knew they were going to try to take Shawn away from the basket,” Gates said. “In our Georgia game, Shawn really beats himself up because he gave up a layup. … We put him in that same situation and he was able to get a deflection.”

The early going

Mizzou and Texas A&M went back and forth early, but the first half was defined by the Aggies’ ability to hit 3s.

The Tigers led 11-10 with 16:16 left, but Texas A&M took the lead on a 3. Then the Aggies hit another three 3s that either tied the game or put Texas A&M in front.

The Aggies were 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from 3 in the first half alone.

“They were scorching hot in that first half,” Gates said. “We knew we had the matrix on our side. … I knew from a statistical standpoint, and I told our team, ‘Don’t change what we’re doing.'”

The Mizzou offense was able to keep up because of an excellent start from both Pierce and T.O. Barrett.

Barrett ended 5-of-8 for 11 points with two assists, two rebounds and two steals in the first half, while Pierce had nine points and three rebounds.

The pair continued their excellent play after the break, ending as the Tigers’ leading scorers. Pierce totaled 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds, while Barrett had 17 points, four assists and three boards.

“I thought T.O. Barrett going downhill … both those guys were able to allow those easy baskets to come to them,” Gates said.

The second half

Texas A&M took a 46-41 lead into halftime, and was able to extend to a seven-point lead with 16:18 left to play after another made 3.

But the Tigers began to charge back after a Pierce jumper, followed by a jumper from Mitchell and an Ant Robinson free throw. That quick 5-0 run got the Tigers within 2 before a 7-0 Mizzou run put the Tigers up 62-59 with 12:43 left to play.

Texas A&M came back to tie the game at 62 with 12:23 left, then the back and forth began.

Mizzou led 67-62, then built as far as a 74-66 advantage after a Pierce dunk. But Texas A&M stormed back to take a 79-78 lead with 4:57 left to play. Every score after that ended with a lead change, up to and including Phillips’ final dunk.

“Our guys executed everything we needed to execute,” Gates said. “Being able to withstand a run on the road, being able to win on the road, that’s a difficult task. And our guys executed every game plan, every detail that I told them. They did it.”

Stats

Mizzou shot 35-of-65 (53.8 percent) overall, 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from 3 and 9-of-15 (60 percent) from the free-throw line. Texas A&M shot 29-of-58 (50 percent) from the field, 15-of-33 (45.5 percent) from deep and 12-of-15 (80 percent) from the stripe.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle 39-26 and had a 16-11 lead in points off turnovers, though both teams committed nine turnovers.

The Tigers grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points. Texas A&M had just 2 second-chance points.

Mizzou won points in the paint 56-28 and fast break points 13-0

Along with Pierce and Barrett, Philips ended with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jayden Stone totaled 11 points and three rebounds, while Jacob Crews had 11 points and five boards.

For the first time in SEC play, Mitchell did not reach double figures as a scorer. He ended with nine points to go with a team-high eight assists and four rebounds.

Robinson ended with just three points, but had five assists and four boards.

The Tigers went with a seven-man rotation outside of less than a minute played for Trent Burns in the first half.

Up next

Mizzou (17-7, 7-4 SEC) now sit in sixth in the SEC standings, tied with Vanderbilt, Alabama, Tennessee and Texas A&M at 7-4. The Tigers will return home to host Texas (15-9, 6-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mizzou will then host Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. next Wednesday.

Texas is the last SEC team Gates has not beaten as coach of the Tigers, but they have only played once since the Longhorns joined the SEC.